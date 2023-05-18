Elle Fanning Reveals She Fell in Front of Cardi B at the Met Gala — and Spills About Having Her Prom at Cannes

Elle Fanning always leaves the Met Gala with a memory.

Fanning, who first walked the coveted carpeted staircase at 13 years old, recently attended fashion's biggest night and paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld, with whom she had a close working relationship.

After waltzing into the glamorous gala in a white lace Vivienne Westwood gown paired with a bouquet of daisies and a string of the flowers on her head (a reference to a daisy crown Lagerfeld gave her during a photo shoot when she was younger), the 25-year-old accidentally fell in front of rap royalty Cardi B.

The L'Oréal Paris International spokesperson told PEOPLE live from the Cannes Film Festival this week that she "slipped. So that was a memory. There are always memories there; you know what I mean?"

Despite the not-so-fun fall, Fanning did enjoy herself for the majority of the night. The star told PEOPLE that once inside, "I sat with Billie Eilish and her brother [Finneas] at the Cartier table, and she was so ... I had the best time with them." She added that the two were "really fun" and helped make the night an enjoyable one.

Just as she left the Met with yet another memory, she also reflected on her memories at the Cannes Film Festival, which she's attended for years as well.

This time around, she walked the red carpet on opening night in a romantic ball gown with a crystal-studded blush skirt and intricately worked silver bodice and accessorized with a Cartier necklace. She defined her eyes with L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara in Intense Black — and kept the tube in her purse for touch-ups, along with blotting papers.

However, one of her most memorable moments at the prestigious event was perhaps one of the most unique. She recalled to PEOPLE, "The first year I came here was also my senior prom. So my prom date came with me, and my mom was here, and she got us corsages and ... we did the whole photo. He was freaking out. We had the time of our lives."