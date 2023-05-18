Lifestyle Style Elle Fanning Reveals She Fell in Front of Cardi B at the Met Gala — and Spills About Having Her Prom at Cannes Elle Fanning dished on her 2023 Met Gala experience and gave details about her first time at the Cannes Festival to PEOPLE, live from the 2023 film festival By Zizi Strater and Wendy Naugle Wendy Naugle Instagram Twitter Wendy Naugle is the editor-in-chief of PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE as Deputy Editor in July 2019 and helped oversee some of our largest franchises, including Sexiest Man Alive, the Beautiful Issue, 100 Reasons to Love America and People of the Year. Before that, Naugle was executive editor at Glamour, leading editorial content and the brand's Women of the Year Awards and Women of the Year Summit. Her stories on subjects ranging from breast implants to health insurance to reproductive rights won two National Magazine Awards for Personal Service and a National Press Club Consumer Journalism Award, among other honors. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 18, 2023 01:29 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Elle Fanning always leaves the Met Gala with a memory. Fanning, who first walked the coveted carpeted staircase at 13 years old, recently attended fashion's biggest night and paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld, with whom she had a close working relationship. After waltzing into the glamorous gala in a white lace Vivienne Westwood gown paired with a bouquet of daisies and a string of the flowers on her head (a reference to a daisy crown Lagerfeld gave her during a photo shoot when she was younger), the 25-year-old accidentally fell in front of rap royalty Cardi B. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic Elle Fanning Just Revealed Her Biggest Beauty Regret The L'Oréal Paris International spokesperson told PEOPLE live from the Cannes Film Festival this week that she "slipped. So that was a memory. There are always memories there; you know what I mean?" Despite the not-so-fun fall, Fanning did enjoy herself for the majority of the night. The star told PEOPLE that once inside, "I sat with Billie Eilish and her brother [Finneas] at the Cartier table, and she was so ... I had the best time with them." She added that the two were "really fun" and helped make the night an enjoyable one. Just as she left the Met with yet another memory, she also reflected on her memories at the Cannes Film Festival, which she's attended for years as well. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Samir Hussein/WireImage Elle Fanning on Her Post-High School Graduation Existential Crisis: 'Are We Adults? What Are We Right Now?' This time around, she walked the red carpet on opening night in a romantic ball gown with a crystal-studded blush skirt and intricately worked silver bodice and accessorized with a Cartier necklace. She defined her eyes with L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara in Intense Black — and kept the tube in her purse for touch-ups, along with blotting papers. However, one of her most memorable moments at the prestigious event was perhaps one of the most unique. She recalled to PEOPLE, "The first year I came here was also my senior prom. So my prom date came with me, and my mom was here, and she got us corsages and ... we did the whole photo. He was freaking out. We had the time of our lives."