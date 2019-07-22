Image zoom Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning brought along a very special swimsuit for her Italian vacation — and it came from her older sister Dakota Fanning’s closet!

Over the weekend, the 21-year-old actress showed off the strapless pink bikini in numerous photos, triumphantly revealing that she had swiped it from under her sister’s nose.

“The pictures you take and the pose you make when you know you stole your sister’s bathing suit and got away with it! MWAHAHAHAHAAHAHAH,” Elle wrote on Instagram.

Noting that what goes around comes around, Dakota went on to share that she wasn’t bothered by her sister’s swimsuit heist, as she had already returned the favor.

“It’s fine. I have 3 with me and they are all yours,” the 25-year-old actress quipped in the comments section, adding a sassy emoji.

Image zoom Elle Fanning/Instagram

The stolen swimsuit was also on display in another series of vacation snaps.

Earlier in the day, the Teen Spirit star shared a series of images highlighting the “wild day” she had just shared with her pals.

“THE MOST WILD DAY EVER,” she captioned the snaps, noting that in addition to enjoying the sun with her pals, they had also taken a “mid day excursion to the ER.”

“Feel better,” she added in reference to one of her pals, who could be seen in the slideshow with one of her legs covered in bandages.

Stolen clothing aside, the two sisters have nothing but love for each other.

“My sister, Elle, and I are really close,” Dakota shared in the cover story for the July/August issue of Shape. “We always have been. We’re very different, but we’re very connected. We don’t talk every day, but we don’t have to. We just have that special bond.”

“There’s no one I want to succeed more in this business than my sister, and I know she wants the same for me,” she added.

Elle has always publicly praised Dakota, although she did boycott watching her sister’s guest spot on Friends after previously losing out on the role of one of Phoebe’s triplets.

“I refused to watch the episode,” Elle told Net-a-Porter’s weekly digital magazine PorterEdit in March. “I was like, ‘I am not watching this!’”