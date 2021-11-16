Elle Fanning Aces Risky Red Carpet Style in Abs-Baring, Chain Crop Top at the 2021 InStyle Awards

Elle Fanning just established herself as a red carpet risk-taker.

The Great actress, 23, wore a large metallic gold chain Balmain crop top at the 2021 InStyle Awards Monday night Los Angeles. The stunning gold piece was secured by a thin gold chain, leaving her back bare and her abs exposed.

Fanning paired the bedazzled top with a sleek Balmain skirt and matching thick gold rings. For her beauty look, she wore her hair sleek and straight, plus minimal makeup with the exception of bold red lipstick.

Olivier Rousteing, Balmain's creative director, gave a shoutout to Fanning on Instagram, sharing images of the actress in his design and writing, "The beauty ♥️ @ellefanning. One of my favorite pieces from my last show worn by one of my favorite actress 💫."

Fanning attended the awards with her stylist, Samantha McMillen, who was honored as Stylist of the Year. Fanning shared a sweet tribute to McMillen on her Instagram Monday, posting a black-and-white photo of herself and the stylist embracing at the event.

"THIS. WOMAN. My Mama Unicorn won STYLIST OF THE YEAR tonight. But Samantha McMillen is my stylist of the year every day!," Fanning wrote. "We cried as I finally watched her step into the deserving spotlight."

She continued, "We have worked closely for 10 years. She is family. Samantha treats each of her clients with love, respect, and most importantly KINDNESS! I love you. THIS IS YOUR NIGHT TO SHINE IN YOUR EXQUISITE GOWN! Thank you for asking me to join and celebrate all that is the wonderful you.🌟🦄"

Fanning and McMillen created a quick clip together for InStyle's Instagram elevator photo booth, which the magazine posted during last night's event. In the video, Fanning hides under McMillen's dress in an elevator, and pops out from under her skirt shortly after the doors open.

The two women emerge from the elevator together, with Fanning giving a triumphant flip of her hair as she shows off her full head-to-toe look.

"There's no shame or secrets between a star and her stylist, right #ElleFanning and @samanthamcmillen_stylist?? #InStyleAwards #InStyleElevator," InStyle captioned the post.