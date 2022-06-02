Elle Fanning Honors Marilyn Monroe in a Glamorous Blonde Wig: 'My Forever Icon'

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old actress unintentionally twinned with the Hollywood legend on what would have been her 96th birthday

Marilyn Monroe's platinum blonde locks continue to be a source of beauty inspiration — and Elle Fanning is the latest celebrity to honor the late silver screen icon.

On Wednesday, the Maleficent actress sported a wavy blonde wig reminiscent of Monroe's signature hairstyle in a series of pouty Instagram selfies. The hairpiece was the perfect dedication for what would have been the legend's 96th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's Marilyn Monroe's birthday. I threw this wig on by coincidence today, not realizing the date… MY FOREVER ICON 💋," she captioned the post.

Elle Fanning Honors Marilyn Monroe's Birthday in a Blonde Wig: 'My Forever Icon' Credit: Elle Fanning/Instagram

In recent weeks, the actress, 24, has been hitting her own style stride.

Last month, she attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick at the Cannes International Film Festival donning a Armani Privé gown.

Featuring a romantic mermaid silhouette and tulle train, the blush gown looked straight out of a fashion fairytale. She accessorized the design with a Chopard diamond necklace and a dainty hair bow (crafted out of the same fabric as the dress) secured into her side-swept blonde waves.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France – 18 May 2022 Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Although the ensemble was assembled with the help of Fanning's stylist Samantha McMillen, the Teen Spirit star recently shared that she enjoys collaborating on her red carpet looks.

"I have so much fun with it," Fanning told PEOPLE at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. "Samantha and I work closely together on coming up with the looks and designing clothes in our head, and I really enjoy the process."

However, she admitted that the prestigious film festival and famous red carpet ups the ante when it comes to nailing the look from all angles.

"I've always loved fashion, and Cannes is probably the biggest and the best red carpet in the world," she confessed. "There's nothing like it — it's so wide on both sides so you have to think about the 360-degree view of the look."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France – 18 May 2022 Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Blush seemed to be the theme of the night for Fanning, who also sported some rosy cheeks after receiving a heartfelt shoutout from Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise.

Elle Fanning reacts as Tom Cruise receives a Palme d'Or during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. Elle Fanning | Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

In a speech during the film's premiere Cruise gave a nod to Fanning and older sister Dakota, 28, praising the two for their work and their drive.