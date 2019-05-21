Elle Fanning Fanning Faints at Cannes Film Festival Dinner Party Because Her Dress Is 'Too Tight'

Elle Fanning experienced a frightening medical emergency at a Cannes Film Festival event Monday evening.

The Maleficent star, 21, spoke out about the health scare on Instagram, explaining she passed out.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950’s Prada prom dress but it’s all good,” Elle captioned a selfie, which shows her giving a thumbs up.

Elle explained she fainted due to her dress being too tight and it was also that “#timeofthemonth.”

The post has since been flooded with support from both fans and celebrities.

“Where’s your smelling salts when you need em??” January Jones wrote in the comment section in reference to a stimulant which is used to revive a person if they lose consciousness.

“Amen!” Elle wrote back.

Elle Fanning David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Model Adwoa Aboah also commented on the post writing, “Best dressed woman ever though!!!”

Moments before her fainting spell, Elle looked glamorous as she posed for photos wearing a beige tulle dress that was adorned with red, pink and blue flowers.

The incident took place at the Chopard Trophee dinner just as Festival director Thierry Fremaux was introducing actor Francois Civil onstage, according to Variety.

Without warning, the actress suddenly collapsed and fell off her chair, the outlet reported.

Luckily, Elle’s sister Dakota Fanning was seated next to her and was able to help her to her feet. The two were then escorted out, according to Variety.

A representative for Elle did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Dakota, 25, has had her sister’s back.

Last month, Dakota stepped out to support her younger sister at the premiere of Teen Spirit, which stars Elle as a shy teenager who sets out to win a local singing competition as a way out of her small town.

RELATED: Bottoms Up! Elle Fanning Celebrates Her 21st Birthday with Sister Dakota and a Glass of Champagne

Dakota and Elle have always been supportive of each others’ careers, which grew out of a mutual love for acting since childhood.

“[We] would play these elaborate scenes around the house,” Elle told PorterEdit in March. “Like birthing scenes… I would be the baby coming out. Crazy stuff like that. We were doing it for ourselves; we weren’t, like, ‘Oh, Mom and Dad, sit down and we’re gonna perform for you.’ That was how we played.”