Think Pink! Elle Fanning Dyes Her Hair While Self-Isolating During Coronavirus Pandemic

Elle Fanning is using her time in self-isolation to test out a new look.

On Wednesday, the Maleficent actress revealed that she ditched her blonde locks and dyed her hair light pink.

In a selfie posted to her Instagram Story, Fanning shows off her pink waves still wet from the shower.

The 21-year-old is seemingly nude in the shot, holding up her phone with a light pink case and a pink Strawberry Shortcake character sticker, all of which match her latest hair color.

Fanning isn’t the only celebrity altering their hair while stuck at home.

Pink recently decided to give herself a haircut after she got a little tipsy — and shared a hilarious “PSA” with fans while unveiling her new ‘do.

The musician, 40, has been social distancing at home with her family and she jokingly said she’s decided to make drinking “a sport” during “this whole quarantine thing.” She added, “When I drink, I get really, really brilliant ideas.”

And after a few drinks, Pink came to a realization: “I can cut hair! I can totally cut hair! Why have I been paying people all this time?”

The star, who currently is rocking a short buzz cut, picked up a razor and decided to trim the edges of her hairline by herself. “Look what I did,” Pink said as she turned her head to the side to reveal a missing chunk of hair.

“What do you think? A good look?” she added.

Pink also showed the other side she trimmed, which appeared to be more evenly buzzed. “I think I’m looking pretty good,” she laughed. “Am I giving like, Alyssa Milano vibes right now? Charlize Theron? I might try to fix it tonight. What do you think?”

She signed off her video saying: “Stay safe. Stay home. Cut your own hair! Screw it.”

With the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States already climbing past 68,000, several states implemented a mandatory temporary closure of beauty and grooming service businesses earlier this month.

As of Thursday morning, at least 68,534 people across the United States have tested positive for coronavirus and at least 990 patients have died from coronavirus-related illness, according to a New York Times database.

