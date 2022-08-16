Elle Fanning's Paris Hilton Homage Has Deep Roots: She and Dakota 'Used to Act Out' 'The Simple Life'

Emmy nominee Elle Fanning serves up some Paris Hilton cosplay as part of W Magazine's 2022 TV Portfolio

By
Brittany Talarico
Brittany Talarico

Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director, where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala, which is among PEOPLE.com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen). Brittany is a style contributor to People Every Day Podcast and has represented the brand on national TV programs including Good Morning America and The CW's two TV specials on the British Royals. She joined PEOPLE from Cosmopolitan in 2013, where she was an Associate Editor.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2022 04:14 PM
W magazine's TV portfolio; Elle Fanning - Photographed by Elle Fanning 
Photo: Photographed by Elle Fanning 

Paris Hilton's early aughts wardrobe has cemented its place in pop culture history. Just ask Elle Fanning.

As part of W Magazine's third annual TV portfolio, Fanning, 24, dressed as Hilton's famous Simple Life alter ego, Von Dutch trucker hat and all. Say it with us now — That's hot!

"Right, though every two years or so, I'll watch the show again. I love Nicole Richie. I love Paris Hilton. I've gotten to meet Paris a couple times, and she is the nicest and coolest," Fanning told W of fangirling over the 2003 reality show. "It was so fascinating hearing in Paris's documentary how she put on this persona for the reality show. It's quite clever. "

"My sister [Dakota Fanning] and I would watch The Simple Life and act out the scenes," the Emmy-nominated star of The Great added. "I would normally be Nicole Richie and she would be Paris. We would say 'That's hot' and 'Loves it.' Finally, I get to dress up as Paris and have the dog, because Dakota always had the chihuahua."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Photographed by Lea Winkler
C: Caption . PHOTO: Photographed by Julien Sage
R: Caption . PHOTO: Photographed by Lea Winkler

Fanning joins a host of 2022 Emmy nominees in the portfolio, who all honor their favorite small screen characters by channeling their looks.

Included in the mix are Succession's Nicholas Braun dressed as Tim Riggins from Friday Night Lights; Squid Game's HoYeon Jung dressed as Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, Severance's Adam Scott as Sam Malone from Cheers; Maid's Margaret Qualley as Dorothy from Golden Girls, and Nicole Byer as Michelle Tanner from Full House.

The feature also includes some of the year's biggest TV stars such as Jessica Biel as Don Draper from Mad Men, Zazie Beetz as Fleabag from Fleabag, Winning Time's Quincy Isaiah as Ted Lasso from Ted Lasso and Madelyn Cline as Peggy from Mad Men.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Photographed by Alex Lockett
R: Caption . PHOTO: Photographed by Alexander Cody Nguyen

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I love-hate Don Draper," Biel, who received rave reviews for her role in this year's Candy, told W. "You're so attracted to him, and you just want to strangle him at the same time. That's what I want my characters to feel like—I want you to want to be their best friend and also just wanna grab 'em by the hair, like, What are you doing?!"

Isaiah, in the feature, revealed the underlying messaging in Ted Lasso that has had a profound effect on him.

"I thought it was brilliant," the Winning Time star shared. "The way they touched on therapy, talking about mental health, toxic positivity, and not addressing the issues in your life — and how they can come up physically sometimes. You love his character, and you want him to realize that he doesn't have to put up this shield all the time. You want him to be more open about his feelings. If most people would do that, I think we would have better communication and fewer misunderstandings."

For the full spread of TV stars channeling their favorite small screen characters, check out W Magazine's 2022 TV Portfolio

Related Articles
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Performs Abroad, Plus Jennifer Hudson, the 'Ted Lasso' Cast, Larsa Pippen and More
Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown Visits 'The Tonight Show', Plus Jameela Jamil, Michael B. Jordan and More
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
Jessica Biel Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Hit the Red Carpet in L.A., Plus the 'Hacks' Cast and More
Rebel WIlson
Rebel Wilson Is Pretty in Pink in N.Y.C., Plus Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, Gabrielle Union and More
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Janet Jackson attends the Barnstable Brown Gala at Barnstable-Brown Mansion on May 06, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
Janet Jackson Fascinates Ahead of the Kentucky Derby, Plus, Laverne Cox, Serena Williams, and More
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (12930182b) Jack Harlow 148th Kentucky Derby, Red Carpet, Louisville, United States - 07 May 2022
Jack Harlow Shines at the Kentucky Derby, Plus Tim Burton, Brandy, and More
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Visits St. John's Primary School in Glasgow, Plus Tom Hiddleston, Ashlee Simpson Ross and More
StarTracks
Hannah Einbinder Presents at the 2022 Writers Guild Awards, Plus Jake Gyllenhaal, Blake Lively and More
StarTracks
Janet Jackson Hits the Stage in Kentucky, Plus the GLAAD Awards, Jason Momoa, Taraji P. Henson and More
StarTracks Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Stops By the Today Show in N.Y.C., Plus Snoop Dogg, Sandra Bullock and More
Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall Attends 'Variety' 's Power of Women Event in N.Y.C., Plus Randall Park, Jason Momoa and More
Star Tracks Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Visits 'The Late Show' , Plus Alan Kim, Will Smith & Aunjanue Ellis and More
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Every Can't-Miss Outfit from Oscars Weekend 2022
Rachel McAdams Elizabeth Olsen Xochitl Gomez
Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez Hit the Red Carpet, Plus Benedict Wong and More