Elle Fanning Paired Pink Shoes with a Leopard-Print Dress to Create the Outfit Combo We Didn't Know We Needed
Photo Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
If there's one pattern that might seem a bit intimidating to wear, it's leopard print. But the animal print can actually make for a pretty spring 'fit, especially when paired with a pop of color — like the heels Elle Fanning just wore.
The actress was spotted in New York City after making an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about her role in the new Hulu series, The Girl From Plainville, and all eyes were on her Rodarte leopard-print silk midi dress. The short-sleeve style features a black rose appliqué on the V-neckline and another one on the removable belt, along with black detailing on the puff sleeves for a touch of drama.
But what really gives this oh-so-romantic dress a whimsical spring vibe is none other than those vibrant pink heels. Instead of choosing basic black shoes, Fanning went for the I Love Vivier Pumps from Roger Vivier, proving that a pop of color really can elevate any look.
While this outfit truly brings the glamour, the dress is a bit steep at $1,610, as are those stunning pumps at $695. So we went ahead and rounded up some more affordable options from Amazon and Nordstrom that you can add to your (virtual) cart now! Take this $34 midi dress that has short sleeves and a V-neckline, as well as nearly 9,000 perfect Amazon ratings. Shoppers say it's "comfortable and flattering" and that it garners "many compliments, [all] from strangers." Can't beat that.
And let's be honest here: You can't ever go wrong with having pink pumps on standby, and this pair from Chinese Laundry, which is on sale at Nordstrom Rack for $50, is super similar to Fanning's heels.
To bring bold prints and bright colors to your spring wardrobe, check out more of our finds below, some of which are on sale. If you end up walking with a little more pep in your step, well, you're welcome in advance.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Ouges Women's Summer Short Sleeve V-Neck Dress, $30.99–$34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Belongsci Women's V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress, $25.99–$42.99; amazon.com
Buy It! ASOS Design Leopard Print Shirred Minidress, $40 (orig. $50); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Gigi Parker Long Sleeve Ruffled High/Low Wrap Dress, $39.97 (orig. $99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Dream Pairs Women's Heels Pump Shoes, $28.99–$57.99; amazon.com
Buy It! ElegantPark Women's Pointed Toe High Heel Pumps, $47.99–$48.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Abound Abund Nattie Pointed Toe Pump, $39.97; nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Chinese Laundry Sienna Pointed Toe Pump, $49.97 (orig. $89.99); nordstromrack.com
