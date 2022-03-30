Elle Fanning Paired Pink Shoes with a Leopard-Print Dress to Create the Outfit Combo We Didn't Know We Needed

While this outfit truly brings the glamour, the dress is a bit steep at $1,610, as are those stunning pumps at $695. So we went ahead and rounded up some more affordable options from Amazon and Nordstrom that you can add to your (virtual) cart now! Take this $34 midi dress that has short sleeves and a V-neckline, as well as nearly 9,000 perfect Amazon ratings. Shoppers say it's "comfortable and flattering" and that it garners "many compliments, [all] from strangers." Can't beat that.