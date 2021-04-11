Ella Travolta Gets Bangs for the First Time in Over 10 Years: 'Here We Go Again I Guess'

Ella Travolta recently celebrated a milestone birthday, and she's debuting a new look to go with it.

This weekend, the Gotti actress, 21, showed off her gorgeous hair transformation, which included getting bangs for the first time in 10 years.

"I haven't had bangs since I was about 9... so here we go again I guess! At least for a little while," Travolta wrote in the caption and included an adorable throwback photo of the last time she sported the 'do.

Ella celebrated her 21st birthday last weekend with the help of her dad John Travolta. "Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know," the Grease actor, 67, wrote on Instagram. "Your dad adores you!"

ella bleu and john tavolta Image zoom

The proud dad previously raved about his daughter to PEOPLE in January 2019. "And she's a beauty, isn't she? She's so amazing, and so unlike what you think a teenager, the cliché of a teenager," he said at the time.

"She's different, and she's gracious, and she's lovely, she's well-mannered, and she's thoughtful, and it's authentic," he continued. "It's very old school. She reminds me of an older movie star. Another era. So I'm very proud of her."

Last July, their family mourned the death of Kelly Preston who died at 57, two years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Travolta and Preston wed in 1991, and they shared sons Benjamin, 10, and Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.

travolta family Image zoom Kelly Preston, John Travolta, Ella and Benjamin | Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ella paid tribute to her late mother in a touching statement. "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," she wrote.