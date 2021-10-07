The model talked about her low-maintenance beauty routine during a new episode of the Good Morning Vogue series

Ella Emhoff Says She Recently Stopped Plucking Her Unibrow: 'Everyone Should Just Embrace' It

Ella Emhoff is embracing a minimalistic a beauty routine.

The model and step-daughter of Vice President Kamala Harris showed fans how she prepared for Balenciaga's Spring/Summer 2022 Paris Fashion Week show in a new episode of Good Morning Vogue. During the behind-the-scenes clip, Emhoff — who often sports "basically no makeup" and a sleek low bun hairstyle — told the outlet about her no-fuss beauty philosophy.

"When I was younger I would pluck my middle brow area, but I recently stopped and it's amazing," the 22-year-old said backstage before the show. "I think everyone should just embrace their little unibrows."

Emhoff starred alongside supermodels and celebrities including Amber Valletta, Naomi Campbell, Elliot Page, Offset in the red carpet-themed presentation.

Balenciaga : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022 - Ella Emhoff Credit: Peter White/Getty

The appearance comes just months after the Parsons School of Design graduate modeled in Balenciaga's Fall/Winter 2021 couture show in Paris over the summer.

Emhoff walked down the runway in an all-black look that featured a double-breasted blazer and trousers paired with a padded satin stole and her signature round glasses. The knitwear designer also sported dramatic graphic black eyeliner and a sleek low bun for the Paris Fashion Week show.

In January, Emhoff landed a major modeling contract with one of the most prestigious agencies in the world: IMG Models. The agency's known to represent top supermodels including Gisele Bündchen, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Stephanie Seymour, Lily Aldridge and more.

"It's not really about shape, size or gender any more," said Ivan Bart, the president of IMG Models, told the New York Times. "Ella communicates this moment in time. There's a cheekiness and a joy she exudes."