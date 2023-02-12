Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Models Muted Florals on Collina Strada Runway at NYFW

Two years after making her NYFW debut, Ella Emhoff hit the runway once again in a muted floral ensemble for Collina Strada's Fall/Winter 2023 show on Friday

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 05:57 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: A model walks the runway at the Collina Strada show during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)
Photo: Albert Urso/Getty

Ella Emhoff is exuding flower power at New York Fashion Week.

Two years after making her NYFW debut, the model, 23, who is the daughter of Doug Emhoff and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, hit the runway on Friday in a chic muted floral ensemble for Collina Strada's Fall/Winter 2023 show.

She donned a quilted collarless jacket with a floral print, layered over a mid-length dress with a watercolor print, trimmed in lace cutout details.

Emhoff's look was complemented with a silver spiked choker necklace, a statement flower ring and a pair of white sneakers hand-painted with reptilian feet featuring pink claws. She wore the shoes with matching green ankle socks trimmed in blush lace.

Emhoff quickly became a new fashion "it girl" when she donned a jewel-dripped coat by Miu Miu at the presidential inauguration in January 2021.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Ella Emhoff attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She signed with IMG Models shortly after and made her NYFW runway debut a month later, walking in the Proenza Schouler Fall/Winter 2021 show, which was presented digitally amid COVID. The next day, she appeared on her first magazine cover for Dust's Spring 2021 issue.

Emhoff, who graduated from New School's Parsons School of Design in May 2021 and also has her own line of knit pieces, admitted to PEOPLE that she gets nervous before hitting the runway, but she enjoys the rush she feels after.

"It's the moment right before you go on where you kind of blackout and then your stomach is all butterfly-y and your palms get sweaty," said Emhoff in September. "And after you're done, it feels — it's the greatest feeling ever."

RELATED VIDEO: Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff on Being Deemed a Fashion 'Icon': 'It's Kind of Shocking'

Emhoff added of her ascension in the fashion industry: "For some reason, I feel like I'm seeing myself from the outside, like it's a very interesting experience that I will never forget. And it's exciting. I feel like every day it sinks in a little more. It's a slow process."

Related Articles
Ella Emhoff attends the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards at MoMA
Everything to Know About Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris' Fashion Model Stepdaughter
Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson, Lindsay Lohan, Derek Blasberg
See All the Can't-Miss Moments from New York Fashion Week
Rihanna Iconic Looks
Rihanna's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Rihanna
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Harry Styles Best Fashion Moments
Harry Styles' Best Outfits: His Most Iconic Looks Yet
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Ella Emhoff attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)
Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff on Being Deemed a Fashion 'Icon': 'It's Kind of Shocking'
Beyonce
Beyoncé's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
reese witherspoon
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Hailey Bieber
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
ciara
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Ella Emhoff walks the runway during the S/S 2023 Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week at United Nations Plaza on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Bares Her Breast on New York Fashion Week Runway
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Doja Cat Iconic Looks
Doja Cat's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
jenna ortega
Jenna Ortega Wows Paris Fashion Week in a Backless Hooded Saint Laurent Gown — See the Daring Look
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Kenan Thompson Rachel Brosnahan
Kenan Thompson and Rachel Brosnahan Cheer on N.Y. Rangers, Plus Rumer Willis, Sarah Jessica Parker and More