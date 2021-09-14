Ella Emhoff's Mom Kerstin Sends Love After Her First Met Gala Appearance: 'Proud Mama!'

Ella signed with IMG Models at the start of 2021 and made her New York Fashion Week runway debut in February

Ella Emhoff at the 2021 Met Gala with her mother, Kerstin Emhoff (inset).

Ella Emhoff's Met Gala debut caught the attention of fashion fans watching the red carpet in New York City on Monday, including her mom.

Kerstin Emhoff declared herself a "Proud Mama" on Twitter, retweeting a photo of her 22-year-old daughter at the Met — in a red diamond mesh bodysuit with matching trousers, adidas by Stella McCartney Earthlight trainers, Cartier jewels and Stella McCartney Eyewear, no less — amid photographers' flashes on fashion's biggest night.

"She is beautiful! Proud Mama!" Kerstin tweeted, adding a tears-of-joy emoji.

Ella is the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, who married her father, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, in 2014.

Kerstin is a film producer and CEO of the production company Prettybird. She remains friendly with Harris and her ex-husband, with whom she also shares son Cole.

"I don't want to just be the famous ex-wife," Kerstin told Politico earlier this year, laughing as she noted some of the headlines about her. "I am accomplished in my own right."

After a canceled gala in 2020, the fashion event unfolded in N.Y.C. on Monday for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute's In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, a new exhibit exploring American fashion.

Ella, a graduate of Parsons School of Design, signed with IMG Models at the start of 2021 and made her New York Fashion Week runway debut in February.