Ella Emhoff Lands Her First Magazine Cover 1 Day After NYFW Runway Debut

Ella Emhoff is officially a cover girl!

The 21-year-old model — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff's daughter — appeared on her first magazine cover Friday, just one day after she made her surprise debut at New York Fashion Week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ella stars on the cover of Dust magazine's Spring 2021 issue wearing her own knit patchwork sweater over a black turtleneck. The Parsons School of Design senior released a five-piece collection of knitwear this week that sold out within hours.

Ella made a surprise appearance in Proenza Schouler's Fall/Winter 2021 show on Thursday walking in baggy trousers and an open black blazer fastened with a single button. The show was presented virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Image zoom Ella Emhoff | Credit: Fashion Feed

She also posed in a second look from Proenza Schouler's latest collection: a leather trench coat layered over a printed turtleneck that was accessorized with vintage-inspired circle rim glasses.

Ella's curly hair was styled in a modern version of the '90s mullet on the runway and in the campaign photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The rising star called it "a very epic first experience with the fashion world" in an interview with Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, CNN Style reported.

In January, Emhoff landed a major modeling contract with IMG Models after catching the attention of president Ivan Bart "as soon as she walked in the door" during the presidential primaries over the summer. Shortly after, the two began discussing the idea of joining IMG Models.

She has put her fashion acumen on display since, and turned heads with her Inauguration look on Jan. 20, an embellished Miu Miu coat.