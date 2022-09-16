Everything to Know About Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris' Fashion Model Stepdaughter

Ella Emhoff is making strides in the fashion industry, both on and off the runway.

While her father Douglas Emhoff is a lawyer and her stepmother Kamala Harris is the 49th Vice President of the United States, Emhoff has eschewed politics and embraced her fashion profile as a model, artist and designer.

She first drew notice in the style world when she donned a jewel-dripped coat by Miu Miu at the presidential inauguration in January 2021. Since then, Emhoff has signed a major modeling contract, graced famed fashion week runways and landed prestigious magazine covers.

Nearly a year after stepping into the sartorial scene professionally, she has established herself as a style "icon" due to her eccentric style and comfort in her own body. Furthermore, she gained attention as a designer with her quirky knitwear creations.

From her political family background to her numerous fashion accomplishments, here's everything to know about Emhoff.

She's a member of the Second Family of the United States

Emhoff was born to U.S. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and film producer Kerstin Emhoff on May 29, 1999. After her parents divorced in 2008, her father married Kamala Harris in 2014.

At the time, Harris was serving as the Attorney General of California. When Harris became the U.S. Vice President, Emhoff became an official member of the Second Family of the United States.

She has modeled and walked runways for major fashion brands

After catching the eye of fashion-forward viewers at the presidential inauguration in January 2021, Emhoff was signed by IMG Models Worldwide later that month. Emhoff joined the agency's A-list roster consisting of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin.

Since being signed, she has modeled for brands such as Balenciaga, posed for renowned fashion magazines such as Vanity Fair, and walked in shows for Miu Miu, Proenza and more.

In September 2021, she became the face of the Adidas by Stella McCartney campaign in tandem with the designer's Adidas Earth Explorer collection. "I feel that Stella McCartney represents the future of fashion," Emhoff told Vogue of the collaboration.

She attended the Met Gala

Before becoming the face of Adidas by Stella McCartney, Emhoff donned the designer when she made her Met Gala debut in May 2021.

She graced the famed Met steps in an Adidas by Stella McCartney red diamond mesh bodysuit with matching trousers, walking hand-in-hand with actress Julia Garner on the red carpet.

She's a fashion designer in her own right

Not only has Emhoff worked with some of the biggest fashion designers in the industry, but she's a fashion designer too! The creative attended the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York City and graduated in May 2021.

Harris posted a celebratory tribute to her stepdaughter on Twitter writing, "Congratulations to our daughter Ella on her graduation. I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve." She concluded the post, "Love, Momala."

Emhoff studied fine arts with a concentrated focus on apparel and textiles. In the spring of 2021, she launched a limited collection of knitwear, with Batsheva Hay, and told Vanity Fair there are designs for an eponymous collection at some point.

She was named an 'Icon of the Year' by Harper's Bazaar

Harper's Bazaar named Emhoff one of their "icons" of the year for her impact on the world through her ideas and her art. She spoke with PEOPLE at the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Icons & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary about the honor.

"It's kind of shocking," she said. "This is an incredible honor and as someone who doesn't really think of herself like that it's nice reassurance. And makes me check myself and the way I perceive myself, so exciting."

She embraces her natural beauty

Emhoff has established herself as a pioneer in the fashion industry due to her low-maintenance beauty routine, in addition to being an advocate for embracing one's natural beauty.

"When I was younger I would pluck my middle brow area, but I recently stopped and it's amazing," she said in a video for Good Morning Vogue as she prepared for Balenciaga's Spring/Summer 2022 Paris Fashion Week show. "I think everyone should just embrace their little unibrows."

Trailblazing a new outlier standard, the model also notably does not cover her tattoos or shave her armpits. In September 2021, she notably walked the runway at Prabal Gurung's New York Fashion Week show in a skin-baring look.

She's dating GQ editor Sam Hine

In August 2021, Emhoff confirmed her relationship with GQ editor Sam Hine during an interview with Vanity Fair. While the couple has made appearances on a number of red carpets and fashion events, the model describes the perfect date as "a stop at the market, buying the wackiest produce, and figuring out what to cook with it."

Hine is also very supportive of Emhoff, her career and her philosophy. "She does herself and that's the message," Hine told PEOPLE at the Harper's Bazaar party. "She is a true individual. And that's the most important. That's what being an icon really is."