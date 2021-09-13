Ella Emhoff Keeps It Comfy (But Uber Cool) at Her First Met Gala in a Red Bodysuit and Sneakers

Ella Emhoff continues to make a name for herself in the fashion world, and tonight marks her buzziest moment to date.

The up-and-coming model, who is the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, made her Met Gala debut, walking the iconic carpet in an adidas by Stella McCartney red diamond mesh bodysuit with matching trousers. She accessorized with adidas by Stella McCartney Earthlight trainers, Cartier jewels and Stella McCartney Eyewear.

The theme for the star-studded event this year — after a canceled 2020 Met Gala and a postponed May date — is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Emoff's high-profile appearance comes amid a whirlwind year for the 22-year-old. Since graduating from Parson's School of Design in May, she has fully immersed herself in the fashion world, in both design and modeling.

Emhoff first drew notice for her appearance at the presidential inauguration in January, when she wore a jewel-embellished coat by Miu Miu.

Following that major moment, she launched a limited-collection of knitwear, with Batsheva Hay, in the the spring, and told Vanity Fair there are designs for an eponymous collection to come down the line.

She also signed with IMG Models, did her first runway show for Proenza Schouler — though virtually — followed by a "semi-live" walk for Balenciaga in June.

During a recorded conversation about NYFW with Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, Emhoff said she "definitely lost a little sleep the night before" her runway debut, CNN Style reported.

Cole Emhoff (L) and Ella Emhoff, the stepchildren of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris From left: Cole and Ella Emhoff at January's presidential inauguration | Credit: Win McNamee/Getty

Emhoff also opened up about her career goals and what she hopes the future of fashion will look like.

"For a really long time when I was younger I wanted to be a designer. Then I took it a little more seriously, I started taking courses at Central Saint Martins over two summers," she said referring to the London-based art school. "It definitely exposed me to the intensity of design school."

"I want to see guys, girls, people, everyone wearing striped colorful pants or my dresses. I think that'd be great," she added.

"I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline. As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body," Emhoff told the NYT.

But she's looking forward to being a part of the change occurring in the modeling industry that allows for more diversity and authenticity, whether she shows herself through what she calls her "funky haircut" or "weird tattoos." (She has around 18 tattoos, many of which she "did herself during quarantine" adding that her parents "may not know" about all of them.)