Elizabeth Olsen Debuts Huge Emerald Engagement Ring During Outing with Fiancé Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett are engaged after three years of dating, a source confirmed to PEOPLE

By Claudia Harmata
August 05, 2019 03:15 PM

Elizabeth Olsen has everyone green with envy!

The 30-year-old actress was recently spotted wearing her new emerald engagement ring while out on a grocery store run with fiancé Robbie Arnett. The center stone appeared to be square-cut gem surrounded by a halo of diamonds and set on a thin band.

The couple was dressed in similar outfits for their outing as both wore a white top and black bottoms.

On July 30, a source told PEOPLE that the Avengers: Endgame actress and the Milo Greene frontman were engaged after three years of dating.

The Image Direct

The pair made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017 when they attended the Gersh pre-Emmys party together. They were first romantically linked in March 2017 after they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City.

Olsen was previously engaged to Narcos actor Boyd Holbrook, but they broke off their engagement in 2014 after three years of dating.

While Olsen is notoriously private about her personal life, she revealed she was open to becoming a mother in a 2017 interview with Modern Living as she spoke about renovating her home.

“I was also thinking, ‘There’s this small room upstairs, which would be good for a kid,’” she said at the time.

Olsen added, “I don’t know where things will lead, but I do think about it in that way: ‘I think I could raise kids here.’”

