Elizabeth Olsen Debuts Huge Emerald Engagement Ring During Outing with Fiancé Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen has everyone green with envy!

The 30-year-old actress was recently spotted wearing her new emerald engagement ring while out on a grocery store run with fiancé Robbie Arnett. The center stone appeared to be square-cut gem surrounded by a halo of diamonds and set on a thin band.

The couple was dressed in similar outfits for their outing as both wore a white top and black bottoms.

On July 30, a source told PEOPLE that the Avengers: Endgame actress and the Milo Greene frontman were engaged after three years of dating.

RELATED: Surprise! Elizabeth Olsen Is Engaged to Musician Robbie Arnett, Says Source

Image zoom The Image Direct

The pair made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017 when they attended the Gersh pre-Emmys party together. They were first romantically linked in March 2017 after they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City.

Olsen was previously engaged to Narcos actor Boyd Holbrook, but they broke off their engagement in 2014 after three years of dating.

RELATED: Elizabeth Olsen and Her Boyfriend Make Their First Public Appearance as a Couple Ahead of the Emmys

While Olsen is notoriously private about her personal life, she revealed she was open to becoming a mother in a 2017 interview with Modern Living as she spoke about renovating her home.

“I was also thinking, ‘There’s this small room upstairs, which would be good for a kid,’” she said at the time.

Olsen added, “I don’t know where things will lead, but I do think about it in that way: ‘I think I could raise kids here.’”