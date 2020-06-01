The 18-year-old model posed for photos in white linen pants with his long brown hair on full-display

Damian Hurley is starting to spend time with his family again, as social distancing restrictions amid the novel coronavirus begin to lift.

Over the weekend, the model — who is the son of actress Elizabeth Hurley and businessman Steve Bing — shared several photos from a scenic picnic with his cousin, Allegra Nayar. The outdoor get-together was complete books, drinks, a stocked fruit basket and an array of beautiful flowers.

“reunited 🖤” he captioned the smiley pictures, in which Damian is shirtless and wearing white linen pants. While his cousin (through Elizabeth's ex-husband Arun Nayar) is wearing a pink bikini with gold chain details.

“My love💕💕💕💕” Nayar wrote under the post.

“The iconic duo we needed #diditbetterthankylieandkris” one social media user wrote. A second add, “This is so idyllic I love love it."

Damian also had a picnic photoshoot during quarantine last month, where he struck a pose while wearing the same linen pants and two silver chain necklaces.

“conquering serious literature,” Damian wrote alongside the Instagram photo, referencing the The Famous Five book in his hands, one in a series of children’s adventure novels written by English author Enid Blyton.

“Lookin GORGEOUS 💖💖” one person wrote in the comment section. “You’re the most beautiful creature to walk this earth," another said.

Pointing out his natural modeling chops, a third said the stunning snap looked like “an ad campaign.”

Damian celebrated his 18th birthday while social distancing amid the pandemic just a few days prior: “isolation drastically altered the plans for [his] last night as a minor,” he wrote on Instagram in April.

In the photo, a displeased Damian is seen sitting in a bathrobe holding a mug against his face. As per usual, the model bore a striking resemblance to his mother as he let his brunette waves rest on his shoulder.

The following day, Damian shared a follow-up to his birthday plans on Instagram, announcing to his followers, “IT’S DAMIAN DAY!” alongside a smiley photo of himself and a cute pup.