Elizabeth Hurley's 1st Modeling Job Came 'Out of the Blue' — and Now Her Son Follows Her Footsteps

Elizabeth Hurley's journey into the world of modeling didn't quite happen as many would think.

While appearing in a segment on Thursday night's episode of PEOPLE (the TV show!), the 55-year-old actress said that working as a model was unexpected and happened to her "out of the blue."

"I acted for years before I got my first modeling job," Elizabeth began, before noting that her first gig was with Estée Lauder at age 29. "I was an actress, not really a model," she said.

But now, 26 years later, the model continues to work closely with the famed beauty company as its official breast cancer campaign global ambassador.

The longtime role is bittersweet for Elizabeth, as her maternal grandmother died from breast cancer back in 1992.

Asked by PEOPLE (the TV show!) host Kay Adams how proud her grandmother would be of her role and lasting partnership with Estée Lauder, Elizabeth says, "she would've been so proud."

"I think about her often but I always think about her a great deal in October," she added, referring to the month in which awareness is raised for the illness.

"It's really because of her I was so excited to join," she continued.

Though Elizabeth has been modeling for quite some time now, she isn't the only one in her family who has been bit by the modeling bug.

Her look-alike son, 18-year-old Damian Hurley, is just as comfortable in front of the camera as she is, proving that the apple truly doesn't fall far from the tree in their family.

