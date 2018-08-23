Elizabeth Hurley, 53, Stars in Topless Swimming Video During Greece Vacation

Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley has no problem baring it all.

While vacationing in Greece, the actress and model, 53, tried to work off all the delicious food she’s eaten by doing a few laps in the pool — while totally topless!

Hurley posted a silly video of herself doing breaststroke in what appears to be a private pool while only wearing white bikini bottoms from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimsuit line. After a few strokes, she popped out of the pool, covered up her breasts with her arms and did a quick twirl in the air.

“Attempting to swim off the calories #holiday #greece @elizabethhurleybeach,” the star captioned the video.

Hurley is known for showing off her toned body on social media with many bikini photos, which are often snapped by her 16-year-old son Damian Hurley.

After the actress received criticism from BBC host Christine Lampard for having her son take her bikini shots, Hurley set the record straight with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.

“Here’s the thing, he doesn’t take all my bikini photos, by the way,” Hurley said. “Some of them are professional, some of them are my sister, anybody who I can get.”

She added that when Damian does take her photos, it’s usually when they’re vacationing together. “When we’re on holiday together, sure he’ll take some pictures. And you know, he’s got a really good eye and he’s studying photography and it’s ridiculous.”