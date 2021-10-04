Elizabeth Hurley Spills on First Versace Show with Son Damian – and All Those Quarantine Bikini Pics! 

When Donatella Versace and Kim Jones temporarily swapped houses, then unveiled their collections for Fendi and Versace, respectively, in a first-of-its-kind joint runway show during Milan Fashion Week, celebrities, industry elites and supermodels past and present gathered to witness the historic event

While speaking with People (the TV show!)'s host Kay Adams about her mission to raise awareness as a longtime global ambassador for Estée Lauder's Breast Cancer Campaign (which has raised $99 Million for worldwide research and education), Hurley also opened up about spending time with her son Damian in and out of the spotlight. And for the super-tight mother-son duo, the Fendace show was a moment to remember.

"I haven't been to a fashion show for a good few years, I guess nobody has really. He had never been to one. So I think for us to go to one together and for it to be Versace and Fendi...Fendace, as we learned...was really great because I've known Donatella for 27 years."

The model and actress added that Kim Jones — who was named the creative director of Dior Men in 2018 and the creative director of Fendi two years later — is a "brilliant designer." Together, Jones and Versace presented a '90s-inspired collection that featured both the Fendi double-F monogram designed by the late great Karl Lagerfeld and the iconic Versace Medusa logo, making Hurley's return to the spotlight for the first time since the spread of COVID-19 very special.

During the fashion show (which was held in the courtyard of the Versace family mansion), Hurley said she got to "see old friends, meet new friends and have all this glamour in a very socially distanced way."

liz hurley Versace Special Event – Front Row – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Credit: Getty

"We all sat apart and everybody had had a PCR test that day," the star continued. "Everybody was masked going in and out of the building. They were incredibly strict. But I think just to achieve that in this time, really gave people a bit of a boost. I think just the fun and frivolity of fashion, sometimes you just need that."

The star-studded fashion show will join Elizabeth's Versace safety pin dress on a long list of iconic moments created by the Italian fashion house.

The actress famously wore the plunging black gown, held together with oversized gold safety pins, to the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

At the time of the premiere, Hurley, then 28, was a little-known actress and girlfriend to the film's star Hugh Grant, but made a splash when she hit the afterparty red carpet in a scandalous black silk Versace dress.

liz hurley Versace Special Event – Front Row – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Credit: Getty

When asked where the gown is now, The Royals star told Adams she doesn't know because she "gave it back straight away," adding, "I know it's been in places like the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and it's been in the VNA museum here. I think it's been on a world tour."

These days, the star is still taking risks when it comes to her style — especially on Instagram, where she posted viral bikini-clad photos for her fans and followers during quarantine amid the pandemic.

Elizabeth Hurley Elizabeth Hurley | Credit: Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram

"Well, it was challenging because I didn't leave the country for anywhere hot. I filmed abroad, but I actually filmed in really cold countries. So all I had was my yard and my house, which is England," she says of the unexpected backgrounds in her Instagram posts. "I didn't have the beach, I didn't have the sea, I don't have any water. We very rarely have the sun."