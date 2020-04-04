Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian Turns 18 as He Says Self-Isolation 'Drastically Altered' Birthday Plans

Image zoom Damian Hurley/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley’s look-alike son is officially an adult!

On Saturday, Damian Hurley celebrated his 18th birthday. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he said on Instagram that “isolation drastically altered the plans for [his] last night as a minor.”

In the photo, a displeased Damian is seen sitting in a bathrobe holding a mug against his face. The model bore a striking resemblance to his mother as he let his brunette waves rest on his shoulder.

The following day, Damian shared a follow-up to his birthday plans on Instagram, announcing to his followers, “IT’S DAMIAN DAY!”

In his post, he posed with a big smile on his face while kneeling in the grass outside and holding his dog.

“Finally 18!!!” he exclaimed.

The birthday boy explained that he felt “too strange to celebrate properly during such a terrible time out in the wider world (and social distancing meant there was no question of a party).”

He added, “Instead I’ve settled for running around a field euphorically” to celebrate the special day.”

On social media, fans continue to point out how he is quite the look-alike of his famous mother.

Last Christmas, the two posed for a sweet photo wearing similar black beanie hats and cozy winter coats and sporting the same wavy long brown locks.

The post was quickly flooded with adoring comments from fans, many of whom couldn’t help but notice their striking good looks and piercing blue eyes.

Damian also recently launched his modeling career, joining the ranks of other celebrity model kids like Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Gigi and Bella Hadid, and in July, he landed a major ad campaign for Pat McGrath Labs.

