Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Damian, 17, Wins Inheritance Fight Against Grandfather: Report

Elizabeth Hurley’s son is still reportedly entitled to receive a sizable fortune from his grandfather Dr. Peter Bing’s trust.

A Los Angeles judge ruled this week that the actress’ 17-year-old son Damian, whom she shares with American businessman Steve Bing, is still a lawful beneficiary of his millionaire grandfather’s trust, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet also reported that the judgement extends to Steve’s daughter Kira, 21, whom he reportedly shares with former tennis player Lisa Bonder.

In March, a trustee for Steve’s father’s estate filed court papers looking to exclude Damian and Kira, from the trust, which had been established to “benefit future grandchildren,” the outlet reported.

According to the court papers, the trustee argued that Peter had a specific definition of the word “grandchild,” which did not correspond with the fact that when both grandchildren were born, their parents were not married.

In court papers filed on Tuesday, the motion was shot down.

“There is no ambiguity in the Trusts’ use of the term ‘’grandchild,’” Judge Daniel Juarez wrote in the ruling, adding that additional “restrictive” definitions “unreasonably distort the term’s clear and plain use.”

In earlier court papers, Steve had also accused his father of “coordinating” with his sister Mary to “orchestrate a massive money-grab,” which would hurt his children, but enrich her own, according to the Daily Mail.

The businessman went on to ask the judge to “penalize” his sister, which would have cost her children their entire inheritance had it been enforced.

According to the outlet, all of the grandchildren are expected to inherit several million at a minimum.

Elizabeth’s son Damian recently landed a major modeling gig for Pat McGrath Labs, where he was photographed sporting a windblown hairdo with glowy makeup, and has also worked as an actor.

Damian made his acting debut in 2016 with a part in season 3 of his mom’s hit series The Royals (he returned to the show in season 4).

In 2017, the actress told PEOPLE that she’s encouraging Damian to “still study hard at school.”

“I always say, you don’t want to be a bore at dinner. You have to know geography, you need to know history, you need to know ancient history, it’s interesting,” Elizabeth told PEOPLE. “And then of course, if he wants to be — and if he were talented enough and lucky enough to be a movie star, how nice that would be. But to me that’s the icing on the cake after you [become] a fully-rounded person.”