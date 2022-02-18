Elizabeth Hurley and Model Son Damian Dress Up for Elegant Night Out in London
Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian Hurley know how to make a fashion statement.
The mother-son duo walked hand in hand together while leaving a celebration in honor of Joan Collins' 88th birthday and 20th wedding anniversary at London's Claridge's hotel on Thursday evening.
For the night out, Elizabeth, 56, wore a slim, red gown that was cut-out on the sides and styled with red sequin near her chest. She accessorized the look with a silver clutch and a diamond tennis bracelet.
Damian, 19, meanwhile, looked sharp for the affair, wearing a black tuxedo with a white shirt, vest and bow-tie underneath to match. He paired the attire with a set of black dress shoes.
Elizabeth had her teenage supermodel son with ex-husband Steve Bing, who died in 2020 at age 55.
Back in October 2020, the Austin Powers star chatted with PEOPLE (the TV show!) about her modeling career and how her look-alike son is just as comfortable in front of the camera as she is (the apple truly doesn't fall far from the tree in their family).
Damian, who has shown off his modeling skills many times on Instagram, previously signed with IMG Models — whose impressive roster includes the likes of Ashley Graham and Gisele Bündchen alongside Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.
"I'm incredibly excited to be joining IMG Models," Damian told WWD at the time he joined. "To become part of such a wonderful family is truly fantastic. I can't wait to see what the future brings."
Damian also has some input behind-the-scenes camera-wise as well. Elizabeth told PEOPLE during a different chat that he helped inspire her to post an internet-breaking photograph of herself, where she appeared topless in the snow last year.
"He said, mom, 'Just do it,' " Elizabeth recalled in October 202. "I'm like, 'Okay.' But it's good. I had him on task, especially during lockdown."