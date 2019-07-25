Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian Recreates Her Iconic Versace Safety Pin Outfit on Red Carpet

Elizabeth Hurley’s look-alike son is following in her high-fashion footsteps!

The 17-year-old model just landed his first gig for Pat McGrath Labs’s new “Sublime Perfection the System” and to celebrate the launch, he stepped out wearing a look that’s very reminiscent of his mom’s most iconic red carpet look.

Damian arrived to Selfridges in London wearing a black double-breasted Versace suit featuring a string of safety pins accenting the jacket, which looked striking similar to the safety-pin Versace dress Elizabeth wore to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994.

Image zoom

Elizabeth’s dress is legendary to this day thanks to the risqué design featuring a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and side cutouts held together by giant safety pins.

The actress recently recreated the look herself in the April issue of Harper’s BAZAAR, posing in the reimagined version of the design. She revealed that while the original dress still fits, she likely won’t bring it back out of her closet any time soon. “But just because it still fits doesn’t mean I would wear it today—it wouldn’t be appropriate!” Hurley told the magazine.

She also recalled how hectic the getting-ready process was for the premiere, which she attended with then-boyfriend Hugh Grant. “I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag,” she said about a PR agency who loaned her the look. “I took it home and did my own hair and makeup, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn’t even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat. It was all very unglamorous compared to how things get done these days.”

Damian also bore a striking resemblance to his famous mom in the Pat McGrath Labs campaign, where he rocked a bouffant-style blowout and did some amazing wind machine modeling in the video by Steven Meisel.

Image zoom

Damian also recently made headlines for winning an inheritance fight against his grandfather Dr. Peter Bing’s trust.

A Los Angeles judge ruled last week that Damian, whose dad is American businessman Steve Bing, is still a lawful beneficiary of his millionaire grandfather’s trust, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet also reported that the judgement extends to Steve’s daughter Kira, 21, whom he reportedly shares with former tennis player Lisa Bonder.