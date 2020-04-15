Damian Hurley is just as comfortable in front of the camera as his famous mother.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old son of supermodel and actress Elizabeth Hurley struck a pose while wearing white linen pants and two silver chain necklaces — snapped during an outdoor picnic.

“conquering serious literature,” Damian wrote alongside the Instagram photo, referencing the The Famous Five book in his hands, one in a series of children’s adventure novels written by English author Enid Blyton.

“Lookin GORGEOUS 💖💖” one person wrote in the comment section. Another added, “You’re the most beautiful creature to walk this earth.”

Pointing out his natural modeling chops, a third said the stunning snap looked like “an ad campaign.”

Damian’s picnic photo shoot comes just days after he celebrated his 18th birthday while in social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19): “isolation drastically altered the plans for [his] last night as a minor,” he wrote on Instagram.

In the photo, a displeased Damian (whose father is American business man Steve Bing) is seen sitting in a bathrobe holding a mug against his face. The model bore a striking resemblance to his mother as he let his brunette waves rest on his shoulder.

The following day, Damian shared a follow-up to his birthday plans on Instagram, announcing to his followers, “IT’S DAMIAN DAY!” alongside a smiley photo of himself and a cute pup.

“Finally 18!!! It felt too strange to celebrate properly during such a terrible time out in the wider world (and social distancing meant there was no question of a party) so instead I’ve settled for running around a field euphorically because EIGHTEEEEEEN HURRAHHHH YAY ok enough now but BYE HAVE A GREAT DAY SEE YOU SOOOOOON 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳” Damian said in the caption.

Fans in comment section couldn’t help but notice how much he looks like his famous mother, who also shared a series of Instagram photos in honor of the big day.

“Happy 18th to the light of my life @damianhurley1❤️❤️😘😘😘” she captioned several throwback photos of the mother-son pair.

Last Christmas, the two posed for a sweet photo wearing similar black beanie hats and cozy winter coats and sporting the same wavy long brown locks. The post was quickly flooded with adoring comments from fans, many of whom couldn’t help but notice their striking good looks and piercing blue eyes.

Damian — who landed a major ad campaign for Pat McGrath Labs last year — is signed to TESS Management in London, joining the ranks of other celebrity model kids like Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Gigi and Bella Hadid. He made his acting debut in 2016 with a part in season 3 of Elizabeth’s hit series The Royals (he returned to the show in season 4).