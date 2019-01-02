Elizabeth Hurley, 53, Shows Off Her Bikini Line in Sexy Swimsuit Snap

Elizabeth Hurley isn’t feeling any post-holiday blues. The actress is soaking up some sun during her vacation in Bombay, India, and sharing sexy snaps of her beachside look.

Hurley, 53, posted a bikini-clad photo on Instagram on Wednesday modeling a paisley-print “Kashmir” two-piece from her namesake line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach (currently available for $182 on her website). She posed with perfectly tousled beachy waves with full glam, including a dark smokey eye.

While it’s unclear who took the bikini snap, there’s a good chance it may have been taken by her 16-year-old son Damian Hurley, who she says has a “really good eye” and occasionally snaps his mom’s swimsuit pics.

“Here’s the thing, he doesn’t take all my bikini photos, by the way,” Hurley explained on Watch What Happens Live after being criticized her for allowing her teenage son to take some of her swimsuit Instagram photos. “Some of them are professional, some of them are my sister, anybody who I can get.”

She also said that Damian, whose father is American business man Steve Bing, mostly steps in as her in-house photographer while they’re vacationing.

“When we’re on holiday together, sure he’ll take some pictures. And you know, he’s got a really good eye and he’s studying photography and it’s ridiculous,” she said of the negative comments.

Hurley didn’t credit any photographer in her latest pic, but given that her son is with her on her trip to India, odds are that he may have snapped the photo.

Hurley rang in the New Year with Damian and friends, sharing multiple photos on her Instagram story of their celebration.

She showed off her high-shine New Year’s Eve outfit by walking an imaginary catwalk modeling her plunging embellished purple long-sleeve Alexandre Vauthier gown with a sexy thigh-high slit. And also shared snaps posing with Damian, who also rang in the new year in style.

Damian wore a traditional white Indian tunic-style dress featuring a high neck with sheer detailing for the occasion.