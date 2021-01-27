Elizabeth Hurley Says Her 80-Year-Old Mother Snapped the Racy Braless Photos of Her in the Snow
The model and actress reveals that her head-turning photos were actually taken by her mom
Elizabeth Hurley's setting the record straight.
After turning heads by posting very revealing braless photos in the snow wearing nothing more than low-rise bikini bottoms and Dsquared2 furry coat (that just barely covered her nipples), Hurley, 55, told fans who was really the person behind the camera taking the sexy pics. And it's not who you might expect.
"Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not 😘," Hurley tweeted.
Hurley posted the two seductive photos on Monday to her Instagram feed. She simply captioned the post, "How could I resist?"
Plenty of celebs and fans alike flocked to the comments section to compliment the star's sexy look. "You are not human 🔥," said Ru-Paul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.
"You are an outrage," actress Caroline Quentin wrote. "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH."
One of Hurley's fans said, "How could you resist? If you've got it ...flaunt it 😜😜❤️🔥."
Hurley previously explained that she prefers opting for unconventional ways to keep her body toned. "I don't work out, per se, but I am very active," she told Extra. "I do a lot of exercise, but it's really the gardening… cutting down a hedge, using my chainsaw to cut down a tree, logging, all of that stuff I do. So, I'm very active."