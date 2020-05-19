The actress and model first wore the cowl-neck gown at the CFDA Awards in 1999

Elizabeth Hurley Rewears Her Iconic Versace Dress 21 Years Later — and We're Doing a Double-Take

Elizabeth Hurley just brought out a blast from her (very fashionable) past!

The 54-year-old actress and model proved age is just a number by re-wearing the iridescent cowl-neck Versace dress she famously wore to the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards in 1999 for Harper’s Bazaar’s #TurnUpNotIn project.

On Tuesday, she shared a photo from the campaign — in which celebrities show off their glamorous at-home style amid the novel coronavirus — on Instagram: “Just hanging at home watching tv for @harpersbazaarus in a @versace dress I wore 21 years ago to the #cfdaawards #lockdown #nineweekstomorrow#TurnUpNotIn,” Hurley captioned the post, adding several kissing face emojis.

“And you look even more beautiful today! Teach us your ways!” one social media wrote in the comment section.

In the photo, the star is captured watching TV (and showing off her long legs!) in the most luxurious way imaginable: on a fur blanket wearing the now-iconic Versace dress and red carpet-worthy hair and makeup.

In 1999, Hurley turned heads when she arrived at the CFDA Awards in the figure-hugging gown with then-boyfriend Hugh Grant. She paired the look with an equally-sparkly handbag and the ultimate '90s hairstyle: Rachel Green-inspired layers.

The famous pair ended their relationship just one year later in 2000 after 13 years of dating, but have remained close friends. Grant is even the godfather to Hurley’s son Damian, 18, with Steve Bing.

“I love him, but he’s very annoying,” Hurley joked of the Two Weeks Notice actor during a Watch What Happens Live appearance in 2015.