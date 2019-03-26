Elizabeth Hurley Wears New Version of Her 1994 Versace Safety Pin Dress, Says Original Still Fits

Elizabeth Hurley just recreated one of her most iconic red carpet fashion moments.

The actress and model, 53, slipped into a reimagined version of the unforgettable plunging Versace safety pin gown she originally wore to the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral for the April issue of Harper’s BAZAAR and proved that 25 years later, she’s still got it.

At the time of the premiere, Hurley, then 28, was a little-known actress and girlfriend to the film’s star Hugh Grant, but made a splash when she hit the afterparty red carpet in a scandalous black silk Versace dress. “I was so unprepared for what happened that night,” Hurley told BAZAAR. “I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion.”

Once she was was able to get a PR agency to lend her a piece, Hurley got herself glammed for the premiere all by herself.

“I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag,” she said. “I took it home and did my own hair and makeup, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn’t even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat. It was all very unglamorous compared to how things get done these days.”

Although the new version of Hurley’s showstopping gown is a bit more “demure,” as she says, it’s nonetheless just as daring thanks to its ultra-high slit and fabric held together by safety pins.

The supermodel claims the original design would still fit her, but don’t expect to see her slip it on anytime soon. “But just because it still fits doesn’t mean I would wear it today—it wouldn’t be appropriate!” Hurley said.

Hurley’s become known for flaunting her killer figure in sexy swimsuits and even boldly shared a topless swimming video with fans on Instagram.

She revealed to BAZAAR that she doesn’t excise, but says she is “very active.”

She also takes care of herself by taking a 20 minutes bath every day. “Almost every day I have a long, hot soak. That’s my time. My mother did the same. She used to call it her think tank,” Hurley told PEOPLE in October.

“So often, we women put our needs at the bottom of the list,” Hurley continued. “But it’s really important for us to understand that if we’re going to be caretakers, we have to take care of ourselves.”