Elizabeth Hurley Posts Nude Photo as She Shuts Down Rumors of a Reality TV Show with Son Damian

Elizabeth Hurley isn't afraid to bare all.

The model and actress, 55, set the record straight on rumors about herself "planning to shoot a 'Waltons- style reality TV show'" with her 18-year-old son Damian in a sexy Instagram post on Sunday.

Alongside a nude photo taken by photographer Jonathan Bookallil, Hurley wrote in the caption, "abzuuuurd stories in our illustrious press today."

"Hear it from the horse's mouth, my son @damianhurley1 and I are most definitely NOT planning to shoot a 'Waltons- style reality TV show' at home," she continued. "I mean!! Whoever the 'friend' (or bored journalist) is, who's leaking these fictional tidbits, you are ridiculous 😘😘😘😘."

Bookallil also shared two other pictures from the same shoot on his Instagram account, writing, "Unfortunately the rumours of @elizabethhurley1 doing a reality show at her country estate are not true .. as interesting as it would be ..."

Though Hurley is not working on a reality series about her family, her life at home is very much like The Waltons, according to the star.

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told Hello! magazine in April 2020 as she self-isolated with her loved ones amid the pandemic. "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

At the time, Hurley said that she had "designated jobs" for everyone in the group to maintain order in the household.

"I'm in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry," she shared. "If it weren't for the fact that we're terrified of losing loved ones, we're actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn't allowed to be turned on until 6pm so we don't turn into couch potatoes."

In January, Hurley revealed that her mother even had a helping hand in taking her Instagram photos.