Elizabeth Hurley Loved Watching Original Supermodels Back on the Runway in Milan: 'They Look Magnificent'
"These girls, they're all in their late 40s or 50s ...I think it's like riding a bicycle for them " Elizabeth Hurley said while on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast
Milan Fashion Week was particularly fun for Elizabeth Hurley this year.
While appearing on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast Monday to discuss her breast cancer awareness campaign with Estée Lauder, the 56-year-old actress and model also discussed her busy past few weeks attending Milan Fashion Week — and how she was delighted to see some familiar faces.
Hurley told host Janine Rubenstein that attending "the Fendace show" (a collaboration between Versace and Fendi) reminded her that "there is more opportunity than ever before" for women in modeling.
"It was so lovely to see that some of the girls on the runway were the girls that I used to watch on the runway 25 years ago," she said, naming some of the original "supers" who hit the Fendace runway. "There was Kate Moss, there was Naomi [Campbell], there was Amber Valletta, there was Shalom [Harlow], there was Kristen McMenamy."
"These girls, they're all in their late 40s or 50s, and they look magnificent. And then, of course, they were much younger models there with them. It was very inclusive on every level and it felt great to see it," she added. "The press loved it, the audience loved it and the girls loved it."
RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley Poses Braless While Modeling Bikini Bottoms in the Snow: 'How Could I Resist?'
The actress was joined at the event by her son, fellow model Damian Hurley. She donned a gold and black dress with keyhole cutout, while Damian, 19, wore a jacquard suit with no shirt underneath. (They weren't the only family pair in attendance: Kate Moss' daughter Lila also walked the runway — with her insulin pump on full display!)
Others who walked the runway included Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, while Demi Moore, Dua Lipa and Winnie Harlow counted themselves among guests in attendance, according to Metro.
Hurley herself has "never done runway," she told Rubenstein, "because I started as an actress. And then I got offered my very first modeling job when I was 29. In those days most models had retired by 29! But my first job was with the Estée Lauder Companies, which is the job I still have 26 years later."
"I was incredibly lucky that Leonard Lauder, who was Estée Lauder's son, saw me on a magazine cover (which was publicity for a movie) and offered me the job," the star continued. "I didn't know how to model. I knew nothing. And it's actually quite funny if you look at a lot of my early covers. I'm often crouching, because for some reason, actresses feel really embarrassed just standing against a white backdrop."
RELATED VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley's Mission to Raise Awareness: 'It's Time to End Breast Cancer'
One thing that Elizabeth is sure about taking part in, however, is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which occurs annually each October.
"October is always the big month for breast cancer," she said to Rubenstein, explaining that at first, she worried about delivering the same message year after year. "But then I realized that in that intervening year, almost everybody that I spoke to would have come across somebody else who'd been affected by breast cancer."
"They could have been diagnosed, their mother, their daughter, their grandmother, the girl they sit next to at work. It was just hitting everybody every year," she said, explaining why she continued to make the rounds each October to raise awareness. "I realized that pretty early on and now, 26 years later, it just hasn't stopped."
But, "through research, diagnosis, treatment and education about breast cancer," Elizabeth added, "all these things are really improved."
"We won't stop until it has ended, until we live in a breast cancer-free world," the actress said. "So that's why we keep plugging on. We've raised $99 million so far."
