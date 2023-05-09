Elizabeth Hurley Models Her Own Bikini Designs in Sultry Mirror Photos

Elizabeth Hurley is seeing double.

The Austin Powers alum just posted some bikini pictures for her over 2 million followers with her "twin."

In the three-part carousel post, the 57-year-old actress started off with a photo of her looking through a mirror at the camera. Her and her "twin," aka her reflection, are wearing a teeny-tiny coral bikini from her swimsuit brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach with chain detailing connecting the triangle top and the sides of her bottoms.

Hurley accessorized with dangly gold earrings and added some glam with dark eye makeup, glossy lips and long eyelashes.

The second of the photos showed a more playful side of the star as she posed in the same bikini, staring into the same mirror, with a wide grin, her hand above her head, and a wide stance like she is about to bust a move.

She finished the post with a photo of her turning away from the mirror and looking directly into the camera. She looks fiercely into the lens, showing off her long brown hair with blonde highlights.

Elizabeth Hurley/instagram

Hurley captioned the photo with a cheeky line, also giving a shoutout to her brand, "Did you know I have a twin? 😘 We're both wearing our brand new Peaches bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach 🍑."

Fans in the comments loved the bikini-clad photos; one fan commented, "Double trouble🔥," another simply wrote, "🔥🔥🔥." One praised the star after a brief hiatus from bikini pictures, writing, "Welcome back, missed you looking fabulous xxx," and yet another wrote, "Always beautiful ❤️."

This post comes after the star rang in the new year in a see-through, bejeweled catsuit and opulent halo-esque headpiece.

The post, which also featured snapshots of her and her son Damian Hurley, showed Hurley posing in the sparkling ensemble, which she paired with hoop earrings, as she lets loose with playful poses and faces of laughter. She also added a photo where she is posed with her son, who wore a chic floral blazer over a black button-up and matching pants.

She captioned the post, "A bittersweet goodbye to 2022, a year of both extremely happy and deeply sad memories. Here's to 2023 and hoping everyone's dreams come true ❤️❤️."