Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Wears Sexy Aqua Bikini as She Shows Off Her Swim Skills

Elizabeth Hurley isn’t afraid to show some skin when she goes for a swim!

The actress and model, 54, kicked back in the pool over the weekend as she enjoyed a relaxing, lazy Sunday. Hurley posted a video to Instagram showing off her killer abs in a sexy aqua string bikini — from her own line — and round sunglasses as she leaned backwards to float in the water and bask in the sun.

“Lazeee Sunday 💗,” the star simply captioned the clip.

Fans and friends flooded the comments of Hurley’s post with love after she shared the video. “You continue to get more and more gorgeous as you age! You are beautiful, love!” one fan wrote. Another said, “Getting younger day by day.”

The beach-loving star appropriately rang in her 54th birthday by the ocean last month, but instead of sporting a swimsuit from her namesake company, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, she opted for a graphic tee that read “Love” in script font across the front.

“Beach birthday #Malibu #lucky #grateful ❤️,” Hurley captioned the photo of her beaming by the water in Malibu.

The actress opened up to PEOPLE in October 2018 about the importance of indulging in a little me-time every-so-often. “So often, we women put our needs at the bottom of the list,” Hurley said. “But it’s really important for us to understand that if we’re going to be caretakers, we have to take care of ourselves.”

Her preferred method of relaxation: carving out 20 minutes a day for a soothing bath.

“Almost every day I have a long, hot soak,” she said. “That’s my time. My mother did the same. She used to call it her think tank.”