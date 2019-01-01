Elizabeth Hurley had a glam start to 2019.

The actress and swimsuit designer celebrated the new year in Bombay, India with her son, Damian Hurley, and both dressed to impress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hurley, 53, wore a plunging high-shine embellished purple long-sleeve Alexandre Vauthier gown with a sexy thigh-high slit that revealed her silver ankle-strap pumps, while Damian, 16, wore a traditional white Indian tunic-style dress featuring a high neck with sheer detailing.

Hurley shared multiple snaps throughout the night, posting a video of herself walking an imaginary runway to show off her stop-and-stare dress and posing with friends, including shoe designer Patrick Cox.

Damian regularly makes appearances in the actress’ Instagram feed, but in 2018, Hurley came under fire when then-15-year-old Damian was criticized for taking her bikini-clad Instagram photos. But the actress, who regularly models new pieces in her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection on Instagram, expertly shut down critics during a stop on Watch What Happens Live in March.

After BBC host Christine Lampard remarked on the British show, Lorraine, that the situation was “very odd,” Hurley set the record straight with Andy Cohen. “Here’s the thing, he doesn’t take all my bikini photos, by the way,” Hurley said. “Some of them are professional, some of them are my sister, anybody who I can get.”

She explained that he mostly steps in as a photographer when they’re vacationing. “When we’re on holiday together, sure he’ll take some pictures. And you know, he’s got a really good eye and he’s studying photography and it’s ridiculous.”

Damian, whose father is American business man Steve Bing, made is acting debut in 2016 with a part in season 3 of Hurley’s hit The Royals (he returned to the show in season 4). And while Hurley told PEOPLE that she will “encourage [him] in anything he wants to do,” she’s making sure that education is still his main priority for now.

The proud mom often posts photos wishing Damian luck in school and told PEOPLE in 2017 that she’s “encouraging him still to study hard at school” adding, “Even if it’s something he’ll never need in his life, I just think it makes you a more interesting person.”

“I always say, you don’t want to be a bore at dinner. You have to know geography, you need to know history, you need to know ancient history, it’s interesting,” she continued. “And then of course, if he wants to be — and if he were talented enough and lucky enough to be a movie star, how nice that would be. But to me that’s the icing on the cake after you [become] a fully-rounded person.”