"Grateful to be happy & healthy and to have the best family & friends," the star shared on Instagram alongside a sexy photo

Elizabeth Hurley Feels 'Grateful' as She Celebrates Her 55th Birthday with a Bathtub Photo Shoot

Elizabeth Hurley stripped down to her birthday suit to ring in her 55th!

The star, who's never afraid to show some skin in a variety of sexy bikinis, posted a fun pic of herself kicking back in a bubble bath with her arms thrown over her head to celebrate another year around the sun.

"Happy Birthday to me 💗💗💗💗 This is the fifth birthday we’ve celebrated during lockdown amongst my little group- including my mother’s 80th and my son’s 18th," Elizabeth captioned the Instagram post. "Grateful to be happy & healthy and to have the best family & friends. Here’s hoping real life starts again one day 💗💗💗💗."

The actress and model's son Damian Hurley, 18, posted a sweet birthday tribute to his mom on Instagram in honor of her special day.

"happy birthday to my twin!! my partner in crime forever 🖤 i love you mama xxxxxx," he captioned the photo.

In the comments she replied, "I ❤️ you Baby."

Last year Elizabeth explained that she prefers opting for unconventional ways to keep her body toned. “I don’t work out, per se, but I am very active,” she told Extra. “I do a lot of exercise, but it’s really the gardening… cutting down a hedge, using my chainsaw to cut down a tree, logging, all of that stuff I do. So, I’m very active.”

She also likes to stay fit by doing hula hoop and swimming, which she has shared with fans on social media. “Hula hoop practice,” she captioned a picture wearing a tiny pink bikini from her swimwear line Elizabeth Hurley Beach as she posed with a red hula hoop around her middle.

The star's even been seen splashing around topless in a pool in Greece.