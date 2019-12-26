Elizabeth Hurley and Look-alike Son Damian, 17, Bear a Striking Resemblance in Christmas Selfie

Merry Christmas from the coolest mother-son duo around!

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, and look-alike son Damian Hurley, 17, posed for a sweet selfie on Christmas Day, wearing similar black beanie hats and cozy winter coats, and sporting the same wavy long brown locks. For a festive touch, Damian added a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer-themed headband.

Image zoom Damian Hurley/Instagram

“happy christmas !! 🎄❤️,” Damian wrote alongside the photo on Instagram.

The post was quickly flooded with adoring comments from fans, many of whom couldn’t help but notice their striking good looks and piercing blue eyes.

“You gorgeous pair 🔥🌈🎄,” one social media user wrote. While another said, “Those eyes😍😍😍”

The English actress shared the same snap on Instagram Stories, with the words “Christmas Walkies.”

“Peas in a pod!” one fan said.

Image zoom Damian Hurley Darren Gerrish/Getty

Damian recently launched his modeling career, joining the ranks of other celebrity model kids like Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Gigi and Bella Hadid, and in July, he landed a major ad campaign for Pat McGrath Labs.

In the campaign video, Damian showed off his androgyenous style, appearing alongside other up-and-coming models like Sonjdra Deluxe, Violet Chachki and Zhengyang Zhang for the makeup brand’s latest complexion product line, “Sublime Perfection the System.”

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Damian Recreates Her Iconic Versace Safety Pin Outfit on Red Carpet

Damian’s confidence in front of the camera is put on full-display within the video, which is very reminiscent of his famous mom, who became an Estée Lauder spokeswoman in 1995.

Damian, whose father is American business man Steve Bing, made his acting debut in 2016 with a part in season 3 of Elizabth’s hit series The Royals (he returned to the show in season 4). In 2017, the actress told PEOPLE that she’s encouraging Damian to “still study hard at school.”

Image zoom Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley FameFlynet

“I always say, you don’t want to be a bore at dinner. You have to know geography, you need to know history, you need to know ancient history, it’s interesting,” she told PEOPLE. “And then of course, if he wants to be — and if he were talented enough and lucky enough to be a movie star, how nice that would be. But to me that’s the icing on the cake after you [become] a fully-rounded person.”

Damian made headlines this summer when a Los Angeles judge ruled that he is still a lawful beneficiary of his millionaire grandfather Dr. Peter Bing’s trust, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet also reported that the judgement extends to Steve’s daughter Kira, 21, whom he reportedly shares with former tennis player Lisa Bonder.

Image zoom Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

In March, a trustee for Steve’s father’s estate filed court papers looking to exclude Damian and Kira, from the trust, which had been established to “benefit future grandchildren,” the outlet reported.

According to the court papers, the trustee argued that Peter had a specific definition of the word “grandchild,” which did not correspond with the fact that when both grandchildren were born, their parents were not married.

In court papers filed on July 16, the motion was shot down.

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley, 53, Celebrates New Year’s Eve with Lookalike Son, 16, in India

“There is no ambiguity in the Trusts’ use of the term ‘’grandchild,’” Judge Daniel Juarez wrote in the ruling, adding that additional “restrictive” definitions “unreasonably distort the term’s clear and plain use.”

In earlier court papers, Steve had also accused his father of “coordinating” with his sister Mary to “orchestrate a massive money-grab,” which would hurt his children, but enrich her own, according to the Daily Mail.

The businessman went on to ask the judge to “penalize” his sister, which would have cost her children their entire inheritance had it been enforced.

According to the outlet, all of the grandchildren are expected to inherit several million at a minimum.