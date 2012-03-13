The actress loved the looks she wears in the film, but admits they hurt ... a lot

Murray Close

Elizabeth Banks isn’t dying her hair (or skin) anytime soon, but the actress is taking one simple fashion cue from her Hunger Games character, Effie Trinket.

“It’s very Effie-inspired today,” Banks told reporters of the colorful dress she wore to a recent Los Angeles junket for the film. “In all my press I’ve been wearing a lot of color and really loving color.”

But the actress admitted she hasn’t fully embraced the extravagant and detailed fashions beloved by her fictional alter ego. “In my real life, if I’m being honest, I still wear way more black than I should,” she said.

Her character, a publicist of sorts for the Capitol’s brutal, gladiator-style games, is known for her love of avant-garde fashion, colorful hair and over-the-top makeup. Because of that, the wardrobe was both thrilling — and painful — for the actress.

“Everything was made for me,” Banks said of her costumes, which she also helped design, considering various fabrics, colors and shapes alongside head costume designer Judianna Makovsky.

“We’ve worked together before, and she just really knew my body and knew how to hang clothes on it,” Banks added.

But despite her input — and familiarity with the designer — the actress admitted her costumes weren’t necessarily the most comfortable. “They are all torture,” she said bluntly. So it’s no surprise that when asked to choose a favorite look, Banks opted for comfort rather than aesthetics.

“My favorite costume is when we’re watching the result show, and I’m in the big green [dress with] poufy sleeves,” she said. “I love that outfit; it was the most comfortable.”

However, the actress (and new mom) will have to wait to see if any of Effie’s iconic wardrobe pieces make it into her own closet. Said Banks, “I’ve asked for some shoes now that the movie’s wrapped, but we’ll see what I get when we go back to set.” Tell us: Are you excited for The Hunger Games?