Elizabeth Banks 'Thrilled' as Lil Nas X Appears to Channel Her Hunger Games Character in 'Montero' Video

Banks posted a photo of herself Tuesday in costume as Effie Trinket from The Hunger Games, next to one of Lil Nas X in a similar look for his "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" music video

Lil Nas X has found a fan in Elizabeth Banks.

The actress, 47, raved over the Grammy winner's video "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)", in which the singer, 21, appears to channel her flamboyant Hunger Games character Effie Trinket.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Banks posted a photo Tuesday to Instagram of herself in costume as the fashion-forward character, next to one of Lil Nas X (born Montero Hill) in a similar steampunk Victorian look from the video. "Honestly, thrilled. @lilnasx you do you #montero," she wrote in the caption.

Banks played the prim and proper escort to the tributes of District 12 in The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 (2014) and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 (2015), based on the books by Suzanne Collins. The character was known for her colorful and bold style choices.

Lil Nas X donned a similar aesthetic as just one of the looks in his biblical-inspired video. Although the song's visual companion was praised by LGBTQ fans as a metaphor for how it feels to come out as LGBTQ, others have responded with stark criticism.

Lil Nas X Image zoom Lil Nas X | Credit: Sony Music

The video begins with the artist being seduced by the snake in the Garden of Eden. He's then put on trial and subsequently stoned to death (in the portion where he channels his inner Effie). After beginning to ascend to heaven, he rides a stripper pole down to hell, where he gives the devil a lap dance in a pair of thigh-high black patent leather stilettos.

He recently responded to the backlash on Twitter, after someone accused him of "destroying society." "There is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop," he wrote. "Me sliding down a cgi pole isn't what's destroying society."

The "Old Town Road" artist penned an open letter to his 14-year-old self before dropping the video, writing in part, "This will open doors for so many other queer people to simply exist."

"You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I'm pushing an agenda," he continued. "But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the f— out of other people's lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future. -lnx"

RELATED VIDEO: Lil Nas X's $1,018 'Satan Nikes' – Containing Human Blood – Sell Out in Less Than a Minute

Lil Nas X came out in June 2019, celebrating the end of Pride Month, while referencing his track "C7osure" as a coming out song.