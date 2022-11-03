Elizabeth Banks Says Jennifer Lawrence Stuck a Fan up Her Dress During 'Hunger Games' to Cool Her Off

Banks said on The Drew Barrymore show that her co-star came in clutch in the 110-degree weather while filming the Hunger Games sequel, Catching Fire

By Hedy Phillips
Published on November 3, 2022 01:48 PM
ELLE's 21st Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration - Roaming Inside
Photo: Jeff Vespa/Getty

Elizabeth Banks wore some of the most memorable costumes during the Hunger Games franchise.

However, some of those ensembles were a bit stuffy in the hot Atlanta sun that the cast was filming in. One of those beautiful but stifling looks was the butterfly dress that Banks' Effie Trinket wears during a part in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Fortunately for Banks, she had a hand in keeping cool while filming, thanks to co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks) and Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) in CATCHING FIRE
Murray Close/Lionsgate

"Catching Fire, I wore the butterfly dress, which was actually feathers, it was 110 degrees, and Jen Lawrence actually held the fan up into my dress," Banks, 48, told Drew Barrymore on the Thursday episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, during Barrymore's "favorite game," Behind the Scenes.

Barrymore was visibly thrilled by this tidbit of information from filming, telling Banks that Lawrence is truly a "sister" for doing that. Banks agreed, saying, "That's a sister."

This was far from the first hardship Banks experienced while in costume filming The Hunger Games. She told Ellen DeGeneres on an episode of her show in 2012 that she also had a really hard time simply using the bathroom during breaks because of the fingernails she had to wear!

"The nails [were] the worst part. I had these huge bejeweled nails. You can't undo a button," she said on the show. "I couldn't use my Blackberry. The biggest problem was I couldn't go to the bathroom. I had like, ladies in waiting… and I would stop drinking water. I felt so bad about bringing people to the bathroom with me."

She went on to say that her "ladies in waiting" had to not only hand her the toilet paper when she went to the bathroom, but they had to totally unzip her costume because her skirts had to go down rather than up.

"You would think you could hike it up but no — they were too tight. I couldn't get them over these thighs. They all had to go down and up and unzip and button. I had these undergarments holding it all together and very constricting… Good times, good times," she said.

Banks' costumes as Effie have stood the test of time, though, and even Lil Nas X seems to be a fan. For his "Montero" video last year, he wore an outfit reminiscent of Effie.

Banks posted a photo to Instagram of herself in costume as the fashion-forward character, next to one of Lil Nas X in a similar steampunk Victorian look from the video. "Honestly, thrilled. @lilnasx you do you #montero," she wrote in the caption.

