We have to admit something: though we love (love, love, love) Elizabeth Banks, we haven’t ever thought of her as much of a fashion star. Until now. In the last week, Banks has blown us away with the sleek, sexy looks she’s sported while promoting her new film, Man on a Ledge.

Last Wednesday, Banks popped by the New York City premiere of Haywire in a ruffled Theyskens’ Theory dress, gold-trimmed jacket, Amrapali earrings and a zipper-trim Lauren Merkin clutch. The next night she was out again, this time in a sultry one-shoulder Versace dress paired with pretty jewels, major booties and some seriously smoky eyes.

But her best look yet has to be the one she rocked Monday night at her film’s Los Angeles premiere: a gold Emilio Pucci mini that totally sparkled. (In fact, more than 94 percent of readers chose the look as a “hit!”). She may be a busy mom, but lately she’s just busy looking hot — and because of that, we can’t wait to see what her

press tour brings. Tell us: Which of Banks’s recent looks is your favorite?