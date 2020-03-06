The Skincare Brand Reese Witherspoon Reps Makes an Amazing Anti-Aging Sunscreen

Image zoom Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Every time Reese Witherspoon posts a photo alongside her 20-year-old daughter, Ava, the duo looks so strikingly similar it requires a double-take to confirm you’re not actually seeing double. So thankfully, when she isn’t championing women’s stories on screen, she generously shares some of the skincare essentials behind her signature glow.

We already scooped up the star’s go-to moisturizer when she divulged what she’d be gifting her girlfriends for the holidays, and she recently let us in on her go-to sunscreen — Elizabeth Arden’s Prevage City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Moisturizer, which you can pick up on Amazon.

Witherspoon, who is an Elizabeth Arden spokesperson, showed off the product in an Instagram Story last week. It was among the essentials she keeps in her tote during a day of meetings, which also includes a pair of sunnies, a book to read in case she’s stuck anywhere (right now, it’s Melinda Gates’ The Moment of Lift), and “emergency snacks” in the form of Girl Scout cookies.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Reese said in the video that she never leaves home without her go-to sunscreen in tow and stressed the importance of protecting skin from UV rays every single day, especially while riding in the car — a time of heavy sun exposure that people often overlook. (This is some sage skincare advice!)

“I make sure I put it all around my hands too,” she said as she slathered on the lightweight formula, which forms an invisible shield to protect skin from harmful environmental pollutants and UVB rays.

Aside from protecting skin from the sun like any old sunscreen, Reese’s sunscreen of choice helps to ensure a noticeably brighter and more refreshed complexion thanks to its specialized anti-aging formulation. The sheer, hydrating, and lightweight product is the first of its kind, and based on Reese’s fabulous complexion, we’re certainly on board to try it ourselves.

Head to Amazon to get the Reese Witherspoon-approved sunscreen you should have in your bag.

Image zoom

Buy It! Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Moisturizer, $68; amazon.com