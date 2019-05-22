This $1 Bag of Elizabeth Arden Luxury Essentials Sold Out Immediately on Amazon — But You Can Still Shop What Was Inside

Image zoom Elizabeth Arden

That Elizabeth Arden beauty bag of mini essentials that was going for $1 on Amazon is officially unavailable.

While the insane deal seemed too good to be true, the beauty bag blew up overnight on Amazon’s charts, moving up from a previous sales rank number in the 7,000s to the retail giant’s number one best-selling beauty product. Amazon shoppers jumped on the deal so fast, the bag of goodies unfortunately isn’t available anymore. However, it’s still showing up on their best-sellers page, so we’re crossing our fingers it’ll be restocked soon.

The beautiful blue makeup pouch was filled with six mini-sized Elizabeth Arden goodies: an anti-aging daily serum, anti-aging moisturizer with SPF 30, anti-pollution sunscreen, a skin renewal booster, mascara, and lip gloss.

Most of the items were from Elizabeth Arden’s Prevage collection, which targets aging skin. The good news is even if you missed out on the deal, you can still purchase the full-sized versions of these products, which range from $20 to $160. Check out all of the full-sized products from the goodie bag below, or browse through all of Elizabeth Arden’s products available on Amazon here.

