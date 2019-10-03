The One Thing Eliza Limehouse Wears to Show Support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Image zoom Clay Austin Photography

The One identifies the single product that in-the-know people, from editors to celebrities, swear by to make their lives better in a “must-tell-everyone” way. Below, Eliza Limehouse from Bravo’s Southern Charm, who also designs jewelry line Snaffle Bit, talks about the stylish way she supports a cause close to her heart.



It’s one thing to know one out of every eight women will get breast cancer, but it’s another thing when it happens to one of your friends. My friend, Suzette Bussey, an accessories designer in Charleston, was diagnosed four weeks ago. Her Be Bold bracelet from her line Norton & Hodges has taken on a whole new meaning for her. Suzette’s cancer was found during her annual mammogram. But many women don’t get screened because they don’t have access to health care. So I’ve teamed up with Suzette to raise money for two mobile health units that will go out to underserved areas in South Carolina. We’re asking you to help us – please, buy a Be Bold bracelet – all proceeds go directly to the Hollings Cancer Center mobile heath program at the Medical University of South Carolina. Because you can’t fight something unless you know you have it. Join us. Be Bold. Help save a life.

RELATED: More Products Giving Back in a Big Way to BCA!