Jennifer Coolidge Is Back in Beauty Influencer Mode (and Has a Great Idea for a New Lipstick Name)

Award-winning actress Jennifer Coolidge kicks off the first season of e.l.f. Cosmetic's Vanity Table Talks with her signature brand of being pretty funny

By Angela Wilson
Published on April 28, 2023 09:00 AM

Only Jennifer Coolidge can pair a slay with sidesplitting laughter, and she's here to prove it in her latest clips for e.l.f. Cosmetics, kicking off their new digital series, Vanity Table Talk.

The series will combine everyone's fave Get Ready With Me (GRWM) format with off-the-cuff quips and insight into her relationship with makeup, and set the stage for more to come from fellow funny women Ziwe and Ashley Park.

In her first of two videos, Coolidge, 61, sits behind the e.l.f. vanity table (just as she did for her Super Bowl ad and subsequent teaser clip) and muses on her morning routine.

"When I wake up in the morning, I like to lie there, really still, and think about all the mistakes I've made. That lasts for about an hour," she said. "Then I think of like how I can make this day be different from the day before when I didn't get anything accomplished. And then I think, 'How the hell am I going to do that?' "

In a separate clip, the Shotgun Wedding actress also dished on her lipstick-naming strategy.

"This is a beautiful lipstick," she said while trying it on. "I really love this one. This one is called, 'Dirty Talk'. I would call a shade, very similar to this, a little bit lighter, and I'd call it 'Dirty Pillows'."

"People always think they need to name a lipstick, you know, like a noun, a noun. But I think just adjectives, like, 'Swollen'," she concluded.

This summer, e.l.f. will release two new episodes featuring actress and singer Ashley Park and comedian and musician Ziwe, the brand announced Thursday.

In PEOPLE's first look at the new series, Park and Ziwe are videoed approaching the vanity table. The clip included short glimpses of the pair separately applying concealer and blush.

The Emily in Paris actress and talk show personality will share insights into their respective worlds, while giving glimpses into their favorite beauty trends, and application tips and tricks.

The series was reportedly inspired by e.l.f. Cosmetics' first-ever Super Bowl commercial, featuring Coolidge, highlighting its viral Power Grip Primer. The spot's script was co-written by The White Lotus creator Mike White.

"To be one of the small moments in between the big game that's going on is just so flattering," Coolidge told PEOPLE. "And I'm in such good company. There are so many high-quality commercials being made in this very limited time."

The Golden Globe Award winner, who took a cosmetology course before pursuing acting full-time, admits she's been into makeup "forever" and always finds herself keeping up with the latest beauty trends.

"I had to become an actress because I really was a two on the makeup artist scale," Coolidge said. "I wasn't great. But it doesn't matter, when you really like makeup and products you become addicted. I still like it all, even though I do better when I pay someone to make up my face."

This isn't the first time e.l.f. has teamed up with a celebrity.

Meghan Trainor collaborated with the brand in December. The "Made You Look" singer transformed into a weather girl to bring fans a "Special Radiance Report."

"They made this for me!" Trainor, 29, said exclusively to PEOPLE, sharing the news that the once sold-out e.l.f. Cosmetics' Halo Glow Liquid Filter was available for purchase again.

Trainor initially discovered Halo Glow on TikTok, and called the affordable $14 find "so buttery and moisturizing."

New episodes of Vanity Table Talk will release each month through August on e.l.f.'s social channels, including YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

