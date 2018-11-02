Ready to Vote? A Few Designer Tees to Wear to the Polls on Election Day

The fashion industry wants to help inspire you to make your voice heard!

Some of the biggest American designers and companies have released limited-edition shirts to inspire you to hit the polls. Whether you wear one of these leading up to Election Day to drum up awareness or rock it on November 6th for an on-theme #OOTD, this is truly the definition of statement-making fashion.

Tory Burch

Stars have gravitated to this colorful VOTE tee by Tory Burch, including Yara Shahidi, Camila Mendes, Jessica Alba, Mindy Kaling and more. The goal with this youthful top is to get more youth to the polls: 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to Eighteen x ’18, Yara Shahidi’s new organization that encourages young people to vote for the first time in the midterm elections. “I was a freshman in college the first time I voted,” says designer Tory Burch. “I remember how excited I was to make a difference. Since then, I have voted every election, local and national — and I still feel the same excitement and power when I step up to the voting booth.”

Levi’s

If you’ve been on Instagram, you’ve seen this shirt by Levi’s. The company took its signature brand logo and replaced its name with the word Vote. Stars like Busy Philipps, Milo Ventimiglia, Dustin Hoffman, Jenny Slate and more have already worn the design. Proceeds support Levi’s partnership with Rock the Vote, which helps voters get to the polls through sign-ups and reminders, and with Headcount.org, which helps sign up voters at music events.

Diane Von Furstenberg

ELLE magazine collaborated with 10 designers, including Diane Von Furstenberg, to encourage people to get to the polls this Election Day. Proceeds from this shirt will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Moda Operandi

The luxury e-tailer Moda Operandi teamed up with 13 American-based designers to create T-shirts to support voting awareness, including Rebecca De Ravenel, Alice + Olivia and Monse (shown above). Proceeds from sales of the shirts will be donated to Rock the Vote. “Voting is a privilege and right, and all American’s have a duty to participate,” Lauren Santo Domingo, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer at Moda Operandi, said in a statement. “We hope this program encourages just that amongst the fashion crowd and beyond.”

Civic Culture Coalition

This “I Am a Voter” top isn’t a look by a specific designer, but rather it was created by the nonpartisan Civic Culture Coalition. And thanks to the giant Hollywood companies behind the organization — like CAA, AMC Theatres, the Ad Council and Entertainment Industry Foundation, and more — the design has shown up on social media and red carpets everywhere, including on Tracee Ellis Ross when she hosted the American Music Awards in October. She’s not the only one to rock the tee: Sophia Bush, Mandy Moore, Debra Messing and more have all worn I Am a Voter merch. Plus, proceeds are donated to organizations that support increasing voter turnout.

