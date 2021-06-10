These Breathable Thongs Are 'So Comfortable in the Summer Heat,' According to Amazon Shoppers
As far as something you wear under your clothes goes, underwear is a rather divisive topic. Styles ranging from cheeky, boxer style, high-waisted, and briefs all have their collective followings - and then, there are thongs.
Thong underwear often gets a bad rap when in reality, the right pair can be just as comfortable as a full-coverage alternative. Just ask the thousands of Amazon shoppers who started wearing Elacucos's Breathable Thong Underwear.
With more than 2,000 glowing reviews, this popular pack of six has risen to a top spot among the retailer's category of women's thongs. And thanks to the breathability of its 95 percent cotton blend, shoppers are saying they feel "so comfortable in the summer heat," - a must as we head into the dog days of the season's sweltering temperatures.
Buy It! Elacucos Breathable Thong Underwear 6-Pack in Assorted Colors, $9.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
At just $10 for a pack of six, the underwear are as budget-friendly as they are popular. But according to reviewers who compare them to pricier brand names, you can still count on their impressive quality.
"These are the best, most comfortable underwear I've ever gotten in my entire life," one customer said. "The fabric is thick, soft, and barely noticeable when worn. I could tell from the moment these arrived that they were perfect. From the beautiful zipper bag in which these were carefully packed to the luxurious feel of the cloth, I was so happy to finally have found such a quality item. I've used underwear from Victoria's Secret to Walmart, and everything in between, and I will never use any brand other than these."
It's worth noting that the low-rise bikini-style thongs are meant to be hand-washed only to ensure they stand up to wash and wear. Reviewers who've done so say they've held up for many washes without shrinking.
Whether you're a thong underwear diehard or you're expanding the horizons of your underwear drawer with the cheekier style, head to Amazon to snag the best-selling thongs shoppers swear by to keep cool all summer.
