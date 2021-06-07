Amazon Shoppers Say This $23 Swim Cover-Up Also Makes the Perfect Summer Top
Sure, you've already stocked up on cute bikinis and one-pieces to celebrate the start of summer. But what are you wearing over them? Swim cover-ups these days go far beyond caftan and sarongs: Amazon shoppers have discovered the Ekouaer Swim Cover Up, a versatile, "very flattering and breathable" style that comes in more than 20 colors and prints — and it's about to be the MVP of your summer wardrobe.
With its relaxed, oversized fit and quarter-length sleeves, the linen-feel cover up provides coverage to protect you from the sun and room to let the breeze in on a warm day. Its stylish details include a collared neckline, an asymmetrical hem, and cuffed sleeves. Chic elements like these have undoubtedly helped it become an Amazon best-seller in multiple categories.
Across hundreds of five-star reviews, shoppers praised the piece's tunic length, lightweight fabric, and vast color options. Some even shared that they wear the cover-up beyond the pool and the beach.
"This is way more than a beach cover up," one customer wrote. "I'm wearing it with jean capris… The fabric is light but not see-through, the neckline shows off the girls, but isn't totally revealing. Can't see my bra, but can see a little cleavage. I'm just in love with this top. Ordering a couple more colors now."
Another added, "It's simple and elegant, so pair it with some statement earrings and a cute straw hat and it will look fabulous."
For several reviewers, one is not enough. "I loved it so much that I bought three more," a shopper raved. "It provides decent sun protection, it's flattering, and it's long. Win, win, win! It's also really cool (lightweight cool) and I wear it in the Texas summers without issue."
Bring carefree beach style to your everyday wardrobe and grab the Ekouaer Swim Cover Up on Amazon today.
