Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Flattering Swimsuit ‘Life-Changing’

There are a few questions every woman asks herself when it comes to buying a new swimsuit. Is it comfortable? Is it flattering? Is it cute? And is it affordable? While it may seem impossible to find a bathing suit that meets all of that criteria, thousands of Amazon shoppers say the Ekouaer one-piece swimsuit checks yes to all those questions and then some.

Not only does it have hundreds of perfect five-star reviews, many reviewers are calling the flattering suit “life-changing,” while others have called it the “best swimsuit” they’ve ever owned. The vintage-inspired one-piece features adjustable straps, light padding at the bust, and ruching on the tummy to smooth out your midsection.

Made from a soft and stretchy material, shoppers say the swimsuit stays in place and doesn’t ride up no matter how much you move around, so you can comfortably wear it all day without having to constantly adjust it. Plus, the popular suit comes in 40 different colors and prints, ranging from classic solids like black, red, and navy to stylish patterns like pretty florals, tropical palm leaves, and retro cherries, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a style you love.

Buy It! Ekouaer One-Piece Swimsuit, $15.99–$33.99; amazon.com

“I cannot say enough about this bathing suit,” raved one shopper. “I LOATHE bathing suit shopping! This suit hides every ‘mom feature’ and is extremely flattering on the bust, waist, etc. The top part is also secure enough that I can comfortably play with the kids.”

“Flattering suit that fits in all the right places,” wrote another. “Great classic one-piece suit that everyone should own. One of the three suits that I packed on my Hawaii trip, but I ended up wearing this suit the whole time because it made me feel comfortable and stylish. I love the adjustable straps and the beautiful navy color with floral design.”

The one-piece ranges in sizes XS to XXL and can be yours for as little as $16, depending on which size and style you choose — so you can add one or two to your summer wardrobe without breaking the bank. Shop the popular swimsuit for yourself below!

