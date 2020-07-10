This Lightweight Nightgown Is So Comfortable, Amazon Shoppers Are Throwing Away Their Other PJs

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

It’s no surprise that cooling products are in such high demand throughout the summer. While the temperature outside is skyrocketing, we’re all in search of things that help us feel cool and comfortable at home, whether it’s breathable bedding or lightweight loungewear. That’s just one reason why shoppers can’t stop raving about this lightweight nightgown that’s popular on Amazon.

Perfect for the summer, the Ekouaer Sleeveless Nightgown is a comfy sleep dress with an average 4.4-star rating across over 1,100 reviews. It’s made of a super lightweight material that customers say feels smooth and silky, and many agree that it’s perfect for hot sleepers since it “keeps you feeling cool the entire night.” The pajamas are available in two different styles (high-low hem or side-slit) and both feature a subtle v-neck with pretty ruching on the front and back.

In addition to the breathable fabric, shoppers also love that this comfortable sleep dress is super roomy, which helps prevent it from constricting your body at night. In fact, one person said the nightgown “almost feels as if you have nothing on.” It’s so soft and cozy that you’ll want to wear it all day and night, but it’s still flattering enough that no one will ever know it’s meant for sleeping unless you tell them.

“I *LOVE* this nightgown. It fits perfectly, and it’s so comfortable,” another customer wrote. “But between the neckline/straps and the shorter front hem, there’s a stylishness to it so you don’t feel like you’re wearing a burlap sack. It’s not in-your-face sexy, yet it’s also something your significant other would enjoy seeing you in.”

The Ekouaer lightweight nightgown comes in 19 different colors, ranging from neutrals like black and grey to brighter hues like cherry red and sky blue, and it’s available in sizes small through XXL. And at just $24 each, you’re going to want to stock up on multiple before they sell out. As one shopper wrote: “I'm throwing out all my other PJs and buying this is in every color.”

