The Search Is Over: Shoppers Say This Versatile Skort Is All Your Summer Wardrobe Needs
What summer bottoms perfectly combine comfort and style? I'll give you a hint: They come in 34 different color options and have thousands of perfect ratings. The answer is none other than the Ekouaer Lightweight Skort, which Amazon shoppers say is "complete perfection" thanks to its ability to be dressed up or down for a variety of occasions.
Made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, the skort was designed to withstand high temperatures all-day long and keep excess sweat to a minimum. It offers optimal support and coverage for high-intensity workouts with its elastic waistband and bottom liner. Beyond its activewear design, reviewers have found plenty of ways to wear the stylish skort, such as out to lunch with friends or running errands around the neighborhood. One person wrote that you "could easily wear [it] for an active afternoon out, or dress up with a pair of wedge sandals."
If you act fast, you can snag multiple colors and patterns of the skort for less during a limited-time sale. While discounts vary across print selection and size, shoppers can score the highly-rated skort for as little as $21 each as we speak.
Buy It! Ekouaer Lightweight Skort, $20.79–$26.99 (was $29.99); amazon.com
But according to reviewers, the machine washable skort is already a steal for several reasons: It looks flattering across a range of body types, the material feels ultra-soft and non-constricting, and the shorts underneath ensure you'll "never have to worry about wardrobe malfunctions." Other shoppers referred to the versatile piece as their "favorite summer fling," "resort worthy," and similar to a "high-priced boutique brand."
"The best feature is in the back; the length is the same as the front so they took into account that a woman's booty may make the skirt shorter in the back," wrote one person. "I was going for comfort and OMG they are! [I'm] going to buy several more colors!"
"This skirt and all the colors I bought it in do not disappoint," said another. "It fits well. It's made of great material that is not too heavy or too light. The material lays well and doesn't wrinkle. I wear them to work each week with a nice summer top and my sandals. You can dress it up or down, and the best thing is the shorts underneath that are so comfy!"
Shop the Ekouaer Lightweight Skort in sizes XS to XXL for as little as $21 on Amazon right now.
